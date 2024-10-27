Mater Dei QB, Washington commit Dash Beierly doesn't buckle, even after 59-14 win over St. John Bosco
SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA — Mater Dei senior quarterback Dash Beierly is known for his poise, razor focus and steady hand.
Never was that better displayd after completing 19 of 30 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns in a shocking 59-14 rout of St. John Bosco Friday at Santa Ana Stadium in a showdown of the nation's top two teams.
Sure, Beierly, a sturdy and mobile 6-foot-1, 215-pound transfer from Chaparral in his first game in the heated rivalry, side-stepped pressure. He made pin-point throws. He even faked an inside handoff and raced 40 yards four a touchdown midway thorough the second quarter.
But it was his ability to keep a straight face, answer questions coherently and even spread generosity with teammates who were trying to break him during postgame interviews that elevated him to another level.
Running back Jordon Davison, receiver Mark Bowman and defensive lineman/tight end Semi Taulanga — touchdown makers all — each tried to distract the Washington bound quarterback by calling him "superstar" and other "embarrasing" terms. Each time Beierly evaded the noise, just as he did during the pressure cooker that is Bosco-Mater Dei.
Upwards of 60 players on the field have been offered FBS football scholarships, which more than 5,000 fans came out to see.
Beierly, himself committed to Washington, stayed on point from the get go, handing the ball to Davison on his team's first play, getting a pitch back from the future Oregon running back, and hitting a wide open and streaking Kayden Dixon-Wyatt with a 35-yard flea flicker touchdown to set the tone of a clean and totally loose performance, one the Bosco defense couldn't slow down and its offense couldn't penetrate until the game was long over.
"It (the flea flicker) was in our game plan and just today coach said we're going to come out with a flea flicker and obviously it turned out really well," Beierly said. "It gave us the momentum we needed to start the game."
Momentum indeed.
St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro called it an avalanche as the Monarchs struck for six touchdowns and a field goal int he first half to take a 45-0 lead. Beierly added TD passes of 39 yards to Gavin Honore, a 1-yarder to Taulanga and a 19-yarder to Bowman, on top of his nifty 40-yard TD run to turn this into a whitewash.
"It was No. 1 vs. No. 2 so I wasn't expecting it to go like this," Beierly said. "They probably didn't have their best game and we had a really good game. That's how football goes sometimes. I'm really proud of our guys."
Was it the Braves (9-0) best game of the season?
"In all three phases, this was our best game of the year for sure," Beierly said.
It was the best for Beierly who threw for 4,680 yards and 41 touchdowns his first three seasons at Chaparral, which failed to make it to the section playoffs.
With such an amazingly deep and talented roster, the Monarchs didn't need gaudy numbers to run the ship, Before Friday, he hadn't thrown more than 22 passes in any games with the Monarchs and had passed for more than 160 yards only once, a brilliant 19 of 22 effort for 296 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-6 win over Servite on Oct. 11.
He had only thrown for 999 yards before Friday with 14 touchdowns but no interceptions.
He kept that streak going against the Braves, who came in with 13 picks, but instead got burned on several perfect tosses from Beierly, the best his 39-yard rainbow to Honore over his left shoulder in the left corner of the end zone.
"Our receivers are unreal, the best in the nation," Beierly said. "It's so awesome to have this opportunity to throw to these guys. If I make a bad throw they'll make a great catch."
None were require Friday, but they did need to block for him on a terrific inside fake to Davison, Beierly kept the ball on an RPO, and sprinted around the right side down his own sideline for his second rushing touchdown of the year.
"My eyes were focused on the pylon, so I was focused on getting there," Beierly said.
He'll eventually get to Washington, a place he "fell in love with immediately," he said. "That staff is my favorite. The environment is awesome. Washington is for sure my home now."
He looked right at home in the big game environment Friday