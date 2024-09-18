Mater Dei vs. St. Frances football: How to watch live stream (9/20/2024)
Mater Dei (California) has faced its fair share of tests already this season, but the Monarchs are in for another battle on Friday night when they face off against St. Frances (Maryland) in a national high school football showdown.
The Monarchs remain atop the SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings, while St. Frances finds itself on the outside looking in this week after peaking at No. 12 in the national rankings a few weeks ago.
You can watch Mater Dei vs. St. Frances live on the NFHS Network.
How to watch St. Frances vs. Mater Dei football live steam
What: The nation's top-ranked team hosts formerly-ranked St. Frances in a Maryland vs. California high school football clash
When: 7:00 p.m. PT on Friday, September 20
Where: Santa Ana Bowl | Santa Ana, California
How to watch: Watch Mater Dei vs. St. Frances live on the NFHS Network
How to buy tickets: Buy St. Frances vs. Mater Dei tickets here
Mater Dei Monarchs (3-0)
The reigning national champs are off to another hot start that includes wins over former No. 8 Corona Centennial (CA), former No. 2 Bishop Gorman (NV), and most recently, Kahuku, who are the three-time defending Hawaii Open Division champions.
The Monarchs defense was dominant on the road in Hawaii, holding Kahuku to minus 10 yards rushing.
Four-star DL Tomuhini Topui was a nightmare for the opposition. The junior was able to put pressure on the offensive line all night, and he capped his stellar performance with a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown.
St. Frances Panthers (2-2)
The Panthers climbed as high as No. 12 in the national rankings but are now a bubble team after a pair of tough back-to-back defeats.
Their past two game are nothing to scoff at though, as both losses have come against other teams that are currently ranked or were ranked earlier this season -- former No. 17 Orange Lutheran (CA) and current No. 4 Duncanville (Texas).
