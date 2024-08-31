Maurice Jones-Drew wants to cry after watching his son Duece scamper 64 yards for De La Salle's first 2024 TD
CONCORD, Calif. — Maurice Jones-Drew accounted for more than 11,000 yards and scored 79 touchdowns during a stellar NFL career. He was a three-time Pro Bowler, a two-time first-team All-Pro and a NFL rushing leader during a 10-year career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders.
At UCLA, even though he wasn’t highly recruited because of his 5-foot-7 frame, he was a unanimous All-American in 2005 and a two-time All Pac-12 performer, setting an NCAA single-season record with a 28.5 yards per 15 punt returns. He set school records for career all-purpose yards and in a game against Washington as a sophomore he recorded UCLA marks for rushing yards (322) and touchdowns scored (five).
LIVE SCORING: Ninth-ranked De La Salle strikes early, upends No. 13 Grant Union
And before all of that, he dazzled and amazed high school fans at De La Salle-Concord with a unique display of power, moves and speed, while punctuating the Spartans national-record 151-game win streak. He also recorded perhaps De La Salle’s greatest if not famous individual efforts in its biggest game/upset/defining victory, a 29-15 victory over Long Beach Poly in the first-ever matchup of No. 1 and 2 nationally-ranked teams. Jones-Drew, then just named Drew, a little-known, hardly-recruited player at the time, scored all four touchdowns for the Spartans, literally somersaulting into the end zone on one of his scores.
Yet, when asked about all of it late Friday night, every one of those thrills, chills and dollar bills earned came up a buck short of what occurred approximately two hours earlier.
His son Duece, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound sophomore, scored his first varsity touchdown, a 64-yard straight-ahead sprint off the Spartans’ customary “Veer 13” play, one which pops himself scored probably 10 to 20 touchdowns during his illustrious career wearing the Spartans green and silver.
Duece’s score was the third play of the game and season, catapulting the Spartans to a surprisingly lopsided 42-14 victory over Grant Union of Sacramento in a showdown of state-ranked teams — De La Salle at No. 9 and the Pacers at No. 13.
With his dad on the sideline — he’s De La Salle’s quarterback coach — Jones-Drew finished with nine carries for 100 yards and he added a two-point conversion run.
The first run, however, was the most memorable and perhaps started the new Jones-Drew era.
After rattling off a lot of coachspeak about the blocking and teamwork and camaraderie, dad was asked about what he felt like a father watching his eldest son score his first varsity touchdown.
“It was a pretty emotional thing, him living his dream on your high school field,” Maurice said with a big grin. “I’ll probably cry tonight.”
DUECE IS NUMBER ONE
And where does it rank for him emotionally compared to all his own accomplishments?
“Number one, of course it is, because you always want your kids to do well, you always want to help your kids out,” he said.
Especially when they’ve battled so hard against adversity.
Duece would have played varsity as a freshman but a shoulder injury and ensuing surgery wiped out the entire season. He didn’t play a down.
“It was definitely tough,” Duece said. “But I just trusted in the process and actually taking all those mental reps, I feel like it motivated me and now I feel we’re together as one.”
He took no credit for the touchdown, instead praising the line “blocked so perfectly. Really all I had to do was run straight. They made my job way easier.”
That said, the road wasn’t easy, and Maurice, who knows a thing or two about fighting through injury, lauded his son and all his teammates for lifting him out of it. Duece is part of a truly gifted backfield, that includes third-year starters Derrick Blanche Jr. (15 carries, 102 yards, 14-yard TD) and Dominic Kelley, who sat out much of the game with an injury.
That’s why Duece got so many touches and took full advantage.
Add in Jaden Jefferson (six carries, 56 yards, 23-yard touchdown) — a wide receiver last season as a sophomore but moved to running back because of his blazing (10.40 in the 100-meters in spring) and moves — and then fleet quarterback Toa Faavae (10 carries, 35 yards, two touchdowns) and Jones-Drew has plenty of support.
MORE NFL/FAMILY TIES
Not to mention strong line play, always a staple of the Spartans. Another former De La Salle and NFL back Terron Ward is the team’s running backs coach. Maurice thought it was a good idea not to be his formal coach.
“I don’t coach him, I let Terron coach him,” Maurice said. “I try to be dad. … to see the other guys help him out and see the friends that he’s created over the last year has been awesome.”
Said Ward: “Maurice and Duece are like family to me. It was amazing for him to get that first touch of the season and take it to the house. He’s been working really hard to get back and the field. He’s made the most of it.”
Maurice said Duece could have played at any high school in the country, but chose the De La Salle brotherhood. And Friday’s first carry and first-game performance at least matched his dreams.
“I’ve been waiting for this game since I was born,” Duece said. “I’ve always wanted to be a Spartan. It felt so good to be out there with the crowd, the band. It felt really nice
“I love how De La Salle is. I love the hard work you put in. I love how they coach. I just love the disciple they teach.”
Duece said he’s seen plenty of highlights of his dad at De La Salle and was impressed. But dad’s style isn’t exactly a fit for son. Duece tries to mimic more the game of Christian McCafffrey. “But my dad is a great role model and I appreciate him a lot.”
But doesn’t being the son of a famous NFL back present inner pressures?
“Oh, I never think of that,” Duece said. “It’s football. It’s supposed to be fun. When I’m on the field I always have fun. I’m out there with my team. We’re playing football. I love football and that’s the best thing ever.”