MLB’s Next Superstar? This High School Pitcher Just Got Paid Like One
At just 18 years old, Seth Hernandez has already made history. He was a part of a high school baseball squad which saw three players go within the top 32 picks of the draft. An amazing feat within itself.
California High School Star Signs for Millions with the Pittsburgh Pirates
The California high school right-hander was selected sixth overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2025 MLB Draft, and days later signed for a staggering $7.25 million — setting a new record for the largest signing bonus ever given to a high school pitcher. The deal narrowly eclipses the $7.23 million signing bonus received by flame-thrower Hunter Greene of Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) in 2017, and underscores how highly scouts and executives regard Hernandez’s potential.
Hernandez Has Been Top MLB Prospect for Years
Hernandez, who attended prep baseball powerhouse Corona High School, has been on MLB radars for years. His name rose to the top of draft boards this spring after a dominant senior season in which he regularly touched 100 mph with his fastball, showed command of a sharp breaking ball, and unveiled a devastating changeup that baffled hitters well beyond his age group.
A Near Perfect 2024 Led to a First Round Selection
In 2024 he went 9-0 in 10 starts with an ERA of just 0.62. He struck out 73 batters in 56 innings and allowed just 27 hits. In his 2025 season, Hernandez dominated on the mound with a 9-1 record and an astonishing 0.39 ERA over 11 outings. He racked up 105 strikeouts in just 53 1/3 innings while issuing only seven walks. Offensively, he was just as dangerous — hitting .300 with 30 RBIs, seven home runs, and 24 runs scored on 30 hits across 31 games.
Herenandez Is Also A Major Threat at The Plate
A dual threat at the plate as well — he showcased big-time power as a hitter — Hernandez was considered by many to be the most talented overall player in this year’s draft class. He had committed to Vanderbilt, a perennial college baseball powerhouse, but the Pirates made sure that commitment wouldn’t stand in the way of getting their guy.
Bonus Was Above Slot Value
The $7.25 million bonus is noteworthy not just because of the raw dollar amount, but because it came above the assigned slot value for the No. 6 pick ($7,558,600). The Pirates’ willingness to exceed that threshold indicates how aggressively they pursued Hernandez, viewing him not as a long-term project but as a future ace in the making. It will be interesting to see if Paul Skenes will be able to give him any words of wisdom as he looks to continue to grow into a starter in the MLB.
Hernandez's Deal Is Similar to Hunter Green's Bonus with The Cincinnati Reds
For context, Hunter Greene — now the hard-throwing centerpiece of the Cincinnati Reds’ rotation — was similarly hyped when he entered the draft in 2017 out of High School. Greene, known for his triple-digit fastball that once hit 105 mph, also received a $7.23 million bonus, which at the time was the highest ever given to a high school pitcher. While Greene’s path to MLB stardom has included injuries and development hurdles, his progression to becoming a reliable MLB starter is seen as a success story for those who invest heavily in young arms.
Commitments to High School Pitchers Starting to Become More Commonplace
Skeptics of paying high school pitchers big bonuses often point to the inherent volatility of pitching prospects and the physical toll of the job. But recent trends show teams are increasingly willing to bet big when the upside is undeniable. The Pirates, a franchise eager to turn the corner after several years of rebuilding, may see Hernandez as a future frontline starter who can headline a rotation by the time he’s in his early 20s.
Work Ethic and Maturity Add to Hernandez's Value
It’s not just the arm talent that has people buzzing. Hernandez’s demeanor, work ethic, and maturity have been praised repeatedly throughout the draft process. He’s been described as “all business,” a quiet leader who lets his performance speak volumes.
Off the field, Hernandez has remained humble and focused. In interviews, he’s quick to credit his family, coaches, and teammates for his success. He’s also made it clear that the money doesn’t change his mindset. He also said pre-draft that whatever team drafted him would be getting a future Cy Young winner. A bold statement from a confident young man who was the 2025 Gatorade National Player of the Year, which has been proven to be an indicator of past successes.
While fans in Pittsburgh may have to wait a few years before seeing Hernandez on the mound at PNC Park, the buzz surrounding him is real. His presence in the minor leagues will draw attention, and every start will be tracked closely by scouts, analysts, and hopeful fans.
If things break right, Hernandez could join the ranks of recent young arms who made the jump quickly— from Jackson Jobe to Mick Abel to, yes, Hunter Greene. And if he stays healthy, the Pirates may have secured their ace of the future for the price of a record-breaking check.
As MLB continues to evolve into a league dominated by velocity, strikeouts, and power pitching, Seth Hernandez represents the next evolution: a teenager with triple-digit heat, the mind of a veteran, and now, the paycheck of a star.