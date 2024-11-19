Narbonne football players deemed ineligible in playoffs for 'fraudulent documentation'
The biggest story in the Los Angeles City Section this fall has been in the Marine League. The Carson, Banning, Gardena and San Pedro football coaches wrote a letter to the section office declaring a boycott against league member Narbonne.
The letter alleges that Narbonne players are getting "monetary incentive and housing arrangements," Carson coach Mike Christensen said.
"It has to stop," he added.
The coaches came through on their pact. Narbonne didn't play one Marine League game and received a forfeit victory for each game, but rolled into the Open Division playoffs without playing a game since September 27.
However, before Narbonne was able to play for the first time in 49 days against Dorsey High on Friday, November 15, in the team's playoff opener, a letter from City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos was sent to Narbonne principal Dr. Heather Karuza.
The letter obtained by High School on Si reveals findings from an investigation by Los Angeles Unified School District Region South and the City Section office.
The letter states, "...findings to date show that common addresses, bills, and utility meter numbers were used by different families to establish residency for their enrollment into Narbonne High School. Additionally, in some instances, when families were notified by District personnel that documentation appeared fraudulent, they submitted Student Housing Questionnaire forms ("SHQ") claiming that they were homeless. These acts, and others, set forth in specific findings, are evidence of violations of Bylaw 202."
The Daily Breeze reported the following players didn't play in Friday's playoff game against Dorsey, which Narbonne won anyway, 47-13:
"Narbonne was without seven players — receivers Allen Blaylock and Xavier Owens, defensive backs/receivers Hakim Frampton and Nazarus Williams, linebacker Mark Edwards, athlete Damari Hall and defensive lineman Keytrin Harris."
According to the section's Bylaw, since the findings came after the playoff pairings were announced, Narbonne is able to still compete this postseason without the ineligible players. However, due to the violation, Narbonne will be banned from postseason participation in 2025.
The investigation also reveals, "...that the uncle of a former Narbonne High School football player is the director of a seven-on-seven team known as HellStars. Documentary evidence indicates pre-enrollment contact with this individual that was never disclosed when certain students enrolled at Narbonne High School in violation of Bylaw 510 (undue influence/pre-enrollment contact)."
The letter also states the investigation is still ongoing. It's possible that more information can surface before Narbonne's next game at home against Birmingham Charter on Friday in the Open Division semifinals.
Only time will tell.
