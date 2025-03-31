National high school baseball Top 25 rankings (03/30/2025)
The third edition of our weekly national high school baseball top 25 rankings is here, and we have a new name joining the list.
Corona (Calif.) won the prestigious Boras Baseball Classic last week and remains in our top spot for another week. In fact, we didn't see any movement until No. 6, as the bruising bats of Puyallup (Wash.) pushed them to the brink of our top five.
Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.) kept winning and had the biggest jump of any team this week, going from 16 to 12. Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) fell from No. 12 to No. 15 with a pair of losses, while a rough start to the season down in Florida knocked Brooklyn's Poly Prep Country day out of the top 25.
At 20-1 after just missing the cut last week, Houston's Memorial Mustangs earned their spot in the top 25 with another dominant showing. If they can continue the pace they've been on, they'll be a threat to continue rising up the board in coming weeks
1. Corona (Corona, Calif.)
Current record: 11-0
Previous ranking: 1
All the Panthers did last week was win the Boras Baseball Classic. They swept their four opponents and outscored them 28-3, beating Gahr 6-0, Santa Margarita 5-0, JSerra Catholic 9-0 and La Mirada 8-3. They've done nothing to discount their No. 1 ranking and they'll remain on top for at least another week.
2. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Current record: 17-1
Previous ranking: 2
Like Corona, the Ascenders went 4-0 last week and won their own IMG Academy National Classic. They beat Hewitt-Trussville 5-2, Western 12-2, St. John's 14-1 and ranked Doral Academy 15-3. Senior Texas commit Chase Bentley continued his dominance on the mound, and he's now 7-0 with a 1.11 ERA, 42 strikeouts and four walks in 37.2 innings.
3. Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, Calif.)
Current record: 9-1
Previous ranking: 3
Another strong week saw the Oilers go 3-1 at the Boras Baseball Classic. They beat Aquinas 4-1, Carlsbad 12-4, and Vista Murrieta 9-1. We won't let their 4-1 loss to a very talented La Mirada team upset their spot at No. 3. They've got a three-game series against Corona del Mar this week.
4. Etowah (Woodstock, Ga.)
Current record: 20-1
Previous ranking: 4
Three more wins kept it rocking for the Eagles last week. They played a very talented Walton (Marietta, Ga.) squad, who entered at 17-3, and swept the three-game set 2-1, 12-2 and 11-8. They have games against Stony Brook, Newton and Houston County this week.
5. Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Current record: 15-3
Previous ranking: 5
Bouncing back from their third loss, the Conquerors showed some resiliency going 4-0 last week. They outlasted Florida Christian 2-1 in a pitcher's duel, then smacked Baldwin 10-0, Tocoi Creek 7-2 and Newberry 13-2. They'll try to add three more wins to that total this week against Lowndes, Oakleaf and Clay.
6. Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.)
Current record: 7-0
Previous ranking: 7
The Vikings picked up three more wins this week, beating South Kitsap twice (7-3 and 10-0) and hammered Bethel 16-1. They'll play Emerald Ridge Tuesday and Wednesday before closing the week against Bonney Lake. This team can rake, Considering players who have played at least six games, the Vikings have seven players batting at least .300 and four batting at least .400.
Mason Pike leads the way as a two-way player. In three starts on the mound he's 2-0 with a 0.44 ERA, allowing one run on five hits in 16 innings with 30 strikeouts and two walks. At the plate he's batting .471 with five doubles and nine RBI.
7. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Current record: 1-0
Previous ranking: 6
After a long wait, Archbishop Moeller finally got its season started on Saturday. The Crusaders picked up a 9-7 win over a talented Lakota East team. They'll try to get some momentum behind them this week with games against Ryle, St. Xavier and Mason.
8. Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Fla.)
Current record: 17-2
Previous ranking: 8
The week began with a 5-0 win against Santa Fe Catholic and an impressive 7-4 win over Tampa Jesuit. But on the heels of their third game in as many days, the Eagles let a 3-0 lead slip away in a 5-4 loss to Sickles, They'll try to get back on track against St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale and Monsignor Pace this week.
9. Tomball (Tomball, Texas)
Current record: 16-4-1
Previous ranking: 9
Beating Magnolia West 8-0 was a good start to the week. The Panthers followed that up with wins of 14-2 and 3-2 against Klein before ending the week with a 1-0 loss to Klein Oak.
10. South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.)
Current record: 15-3
Previous ranking: 10
Four dominant wins last week gives the Seahawks five in a row. They blew out Edgewood Academy 18-0 on Monday and Arnold 10-1 on Tuesday, then beat Maclay 6-2 on Friday and Lincoln 11-5 on Saturday. They take on Chiles, Holmes County and Pensacola Catholic this week.
11. Live Oak (Watson, La.)
Current record: 23-4
Previous ranking: 11
With district play already set to begin in a couple of weeks, the Eagles continued to steamroll toward Louisiana's playoffs with four more wins this week. They beat Denham Springs, Parkview, Prairieville and then came back to beat Parkview a second time to close out the week. They'll play Prairieville again to start this week and then face St. Amant twice.
12. Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.)
Current record: 11-1
Previous ranking: 16
With three more wins this week the Lancers have now won 10 straight. They beat Arcadia Valley 4-1, Granada Hills Charter 1-0 and then took down Arcadia again on Friday, 5-1. They'll have a three-game series against St. John Bosco this week.
13. Catholic B.R. (Baton Rouge, La.)
Current record: 22-4
Previous ranking: 13
Hunting opposing pitchers is what the Bears' offense has done all season, and they feasted some more this week. Catholic smashed Liberty 15-0 on Tuesday and blanked Central 12-0 on Thursday before closing out the week with another win over Central (8-1) on Friday. They'll square off with University Lab, St. Michael and Woodlawn-B.R. this week.
14. Doral Academy (Doral, Fla.)
Current record: 17-3-1
Previous ranking: 15
Overall, it was a solid week for the Firebirds. Playing in the IMG Academy National Classic, they beat Palmetto 13-1, blanked St. Laurence 6-0 and bested No. 24 T.C. Roberson 6-2. They closed the week with a 15-3 loss to No. 2 IMG Academy, but look to get even with another showdown against IMG Academy on Saturday this week. Before that happens, they'll play Downtown Doral on Tuesday.
15. Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)
Current record: 14-6
Previous ranking: 12
It was a tough week for the Tigers, who dropped two of three games. They ran into No. 8 Stoneman Douglas on Tuesday and lost 7-4. After bouncing back with a 4-2 win over The First Academy, the Tigers closed the week with a 6-1 loss at Tampa Catholic. The road won't get any easier this week, as they face Badin, IMG Academy and Plant.
16. Valley Christian (San Jose, Calif.)
Current record: 9-3
Previous ranking: 17
Three straight losses threatened to derail a great start to the season, but the Warriors bounced back with a pair of wins over Bellarmine College Prep last week. They'll really be tested this week with a pair of games against 11-1 Junipero Serra and another against 8-3 Archbishop Mitty.
17. Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)
Current record: 17-4-1
Previous ranking: 18
The Dragons had to fight for everything they got last week. Coming off a 12-0 win over Timber Creek the prior Saturday, the Dragons suffered an 8-3 loss to that same Timber Creek quad on Tuesday. Good teams respond and they did with a pair of close wins against Keller, 5-4 and 4-2, to close the week. They'll have a pair of games against Eaton and another against Northwest coming up.
18. Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.)
Current record: 19-2
Previous ranking: 19
Three blowout wins saw them outscore Centennial 35-7 this week before beating North Paulding 4-3 on Saturday. Winners of 16 straight games, the Titans will try keeping their bats hot with three games against Westminster this week.
19. Basic (Henderson, Nev.)
Current record: 11-4
Previous ranking: 20
A 5-0 win over Liberty kicked off the Wolves' week before suffering a 9-8 loss to Mater Academy (Hialeah, Fla.). They bounced back with quality wins over Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.) and Liberty (Henderson, Nev.). USC commit Tate Southisene (5-foot-11, 170-pound senior) had a double and two home runs this week to add to his impressive season. Through 15 games, he's batting .500 (22-for-44) with six doubles, one triple, four home runs and 16 RBI.
20. Barbe (Lake Charles, La.)
Current record: 20-4
Previous ranking: 21
Winners of 17 straight, the Buccaneers' slow start to 2025 is well in the past at this point. They went 3-0 last week with 8-2 and 9-0 wins over Acadiana and a 1-0 victory over Sam Houston. They'll take on Sam Houston for two more games to kick off this week before ending it with two games against Sulphur.
21. Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.)
Current record: 18-1
Previous ranking: 22
Their 17-game winning streak to begin the season was snapped after going 2-1 last week. The Dragons sandwiched shutout wins over Lane Tech (6-0) and Baylor (10-0) around a 13-11 loss to Science Hill on Friday. They'll have a busy week this week with two games against Bartlett and single games against Brebeuf Jesuit Prep, Covington and Lausanne Collegiate.
22. Vianney (Kirkwood, Mo.)
Current record: 7-0
Previous ranking; 23
Fronted by perhaps the best starting rotation in Missouri with senior right handers Jadyn Fergason (Texas) and JD Dohrmann (Missouri), the Golden Griffins are off to a perfect start and haven't had any trouble outscoring opponents. They began the week with shutouts over Oakville, Lindbergh and Triad before beating Jackson 7-6. Next up is games against St. Pius X, Parkway Central and Ladue Horton Watkins.
23. Cavalry Christian (Clearwater, Fla.)
Current record: 18-2
Previous ranking: 24
Wins over Tampa Prep (2-1) and Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate (15-0) gave the Warriors a seven game winning streak before Lakeland Christian snapped it with a 2-1 victory on Friday. Despite that, the Warriors aren't having any trouble keeping opponents off the board. They've surrendered no more than five runs in any of their games and have allowed three runs or more only four times. They'll play Lakewood, Bishop McLaughlin and East Lake this week.
24. T.C. Roberson (Asheville, N.C.)
Current record: 9-1
Previous ranking: 25
Competing at the IMG Academy Baseball Classic, the Rams went 2-2 last week with wins over Brooklyn's Poly Prep Country Day (4-3) and Landon (7-3), and losses over No. 14 Doral Academy (6-2) and St. John's (2-0).
25. Memorial (Houston, Texas)
Current record: 20-1
Previous ranking: NR
Making their debut on our top 25 this week, the Mustangs picked up four wins last week without allowing a run. They blanked Cypress Ridge 12-0 and 14-0, then beat Cy-Fair 8-0 and 5-0. They've now won 11 straight, including seven by shutout. They'll look to keep it going this week against Cypress Creek, Cypress Park and Ridge Point.
Just missed the cut: Brother Rice (Chicago, Ill.); Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.); Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.); La Mirada (La Mirada, Calif.); Edmond Memorial (Edmond, Okla.)
