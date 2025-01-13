Palisades Charter basketball teams resume practice off campus thanks to generosity of neighboring schools
The impact of community is huge, especially when there's anguish.
The Palisades Charter High School boys and girls basketball teams are getting a heavy dose of community after the Palisades fire has displaced the whole Pacific Palisades community due to its damaging flames that've burned more than 23,000 acres, thousands of homes and claimed the lives of five residents as of Sunday night.
The fire began Tuesday.
Despite the carnage. Despite the despair. Neighboring high schools are extending their facilities to allow the Palisades Charter boys and girls basketball teams to start practice immediately this coming week.
The boys' team will practice at Memorial Park in Santa Monica starting Monday, according to coach Jeff Bryant. The girls' team will start practicing Tuesday at Brentwood School, according to coach Adam Levine.
REPORT: Palisades Charter High School standing strong after Los Angeles wildfire
Levine said junior Ayla Teegardin lost her home in the Palisades fire, but has been the most vocal about getting on the court.
"When I asked the girls how fast they want to start playing, overwhelmingly, everyone said, 'Let's get going,'" Levine said.
Levine added: "Over 40 coaches from other programs reached out asking how they can help out. We are overwhelmed by the support of the basketball community."
Mira Costa, Culver City, Ventura, Rolling Hills Prep, El Camino Real, Viewpoint, Burbank/Burroughs, Campbell Hall, among many others, have either offered to volunteer gym time or donate.
"Calls and texts from the coaching community offering their support has been really nice," said Bryant, adding that schools like Santa Monica City College and Crossroads have offered to host Palisades basketball practices and games.
A representative from the Lake Washington Kangs in Kirkland, Washington, reached out to Levine and the Palisades girls basketball team asking how they can help, alluding to a donation to help "reclaim your lives, equipment and season," the email read.
The Palisades boys and girls basketball teams could start playing basketball games sooner than later. Most of the opponents left on their schedule are Los Angeles Unified School District schools, which are part of the Los Angeles City Section, like Palisades Charter.
Though Palisades is part of the LAUSD umbrella, the school is an independent charter that allows it to exercise more flexibility, similar to other charters like El Camino Real, Granada Hills and Birmingham Charter.
LAUSD issued a release Sunday, Jan. 12, saying most schools will reopen, but that athletic activity will not be permitted. It's likely that athletic activity will be allowed starting Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Once LAUSD allows schools to partake in athletic competition, it could open the door for Palisades to play games away from campus. The Palisades boys and girls have games scheduled with Hamilton on Friday that could be played.
"I'm more than OK being on the road the rest of the way," Bryant said.
Levine: "We'll be road warriors."
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
