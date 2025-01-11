Wildfires in Southern California: History, hope and resiliency center around high school sports
The LA City Section postponed all high school sporting events and practices through Saturday.
That was Thursday. On Friday another fire broke out, the Archer Fire in Granada Hills, near the San Fernando Valley.
That would be the sixth wildfire to burn in Southern California since Tuesday. One is 75% contained (Lida Fire), another 37% (Hurst) and another 35% (Kenneth). The biggest are the Palisades (8% contained) and Eaton (3% contained) fires.
Thus far more than 36,000 acres have burned and 12,000 structures destroyed. Close to 200,000 people have been evacuated from their homes. At least 11 have died.
“Life is minute to minute,” LA City section Sports Information Director Dick Dornan texted. “Day to day.”
The status of high school athletic events appear miniscule. Who cares if games are put off or never played? Even if they are, the result is inconsequential while people are suffering, scrambling and grieving over the loss of property, memories, structure and worse.
Way worse.
But high school sports, built around all that community and structure and normalcy, has proven positive for the human psyche and spirit.
We’ve seen it in the aftermath of other horrific fires in the state over the last decade, including Middletown (Valley Fire, 2015), Cardinal Newman (Tubbs Fire, 2017). Paradise (Camp Fire, 2018).
Those stories were told after the fact and in the middle of recovery stages. We’re not there yet with these six blazes.
But at least those stories offer hope for those thinking there is no tomorrow.
Here are other signs and messages of hope and relief, first offered by CIF State Executive Director Ron Nocetti.
"Our thoughts are with all those affected by the devastating fires, and we extend our deepest sympathies during this difficult time," he wrote. "We are grateful to the first responders, firefighters and emergency personnel who are working tirelessly and bravely to protect lives and property.
"In times like these, the strength and resilience of our school communities truly shine. Together, we can support those in need — whether through donations, sharing resources or offering a helping hand to neighbors and friends."
Among those who are offering help and hope:
- Nearly $1 million has already been raised on a GoFundMe page for wildfire relief
- GoFundMe page helping to restore Palisades Charter High School
- The largest school district in New Mexico — Albuquerque Public Schools — has offered assistance to the Los Angeles Unified School District.
- State Superintendent Tony Thurmond launched a fundraising campaign to support schools affected by the wildfires
- A spectacular load of donations led by street vendors on social media, delivered goods to the Rose Bowl for those specifically affected by the Eaton (Altadena, Pasadena) Fire.
As far as what events have been canceled or postponed, the CIF's Southern Section has left it up to all schools and leagues to use common sense when appropriate. Section playoffs are almost a month away, so there is time to make up games when the fires and smoke clear.
Those determinations should be "made my individual member schools in consultation with local fire, law enforcement and health authorities as those officials are best positioned to make those decisions," the Southern Section office has posted.
The Daily Breeze listed a series of games and events that were postponed or canceled in the South Bay. Many of those outdoor events were put off because of air quality due to the heavy smoke. Soccer and water polo are the only outdoor games offered in the region during the winter, while basketball and wrestling are held indoors.