'Pick 'Em' Challenge: California North Coast Section high school basketball semifinals

Test your hoops knowledge! Sign up for free and predict the winners of the CIF North Coast Section high school basketball playoffs.

High School on SI, powered SBLive Sports, is taking its engagement to new heights.

Welcome to the March Madness of high school basketball with the Playoff Pick 'Em challenge, which allows users to guess the winner of each game in each round of the upcoming 2025 CIF North Coast Section playoffs in boys and girls' basketball.

After a week of play, we are headed to the semifinals Tuesday night!

The Pick 'Em is accessible in every division except the Open Division, because the Open Division is not a bracket-style format.

Once you've locked in your picks, simply save your selections and wait to see where you sit on the Pick 'Em leaderboard at the end of each round.

All that's required is a FREE signup on scorebooklive.com or by downloading the SBLive Sports app.

Once you've registered, click the division(s) below that you are interested in predicting. Good luck!!

PLAYOFF PICK 'EM

BOYS DIVISIONS: OPEN | D1 | D2 | D3 | D4 | D5 | D6

GIRLS DIVISIONS: OPEN | D1 | D2 | D3 | D4 | D5 | D6

MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

