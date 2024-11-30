Pittsburg vs. San Ramon Valley high school football playoffs: Live updates
A rematch of last year's same game is highly anticipated.
Pittsburg's 37-21 victory in the North Coast Section Division 1 title game last year will be discussed at length when the two teams tangle again Friday at Diablo Valley College.
The Pirates (10-2) almost snapped De La Salle's 32-year run of NCS titles and 277-game unbeaten streak against NCS opponents last week, losing 10-7 in the rain.
SRV-PITT AT A GLANCE/PICK 'EM CHALLENGE
The Pirates are loaded with Division 1 talent, including future UCLA defenders, safety Jadyn Hudson and DE Juju Walls.
San Ramon Valley (11-1) has what its longtime coach Aaron Becker says is the most dominant and best player in school history in Texas A&M-bound LB-TE Marco Jones. They have plenty of offensive weapons led by senior QB and first year starter Rhett Thompson and UC Davis bound WR Owen Scott.
FIRST QUARTER
PITTSBURG TOUCHDOWN! Jamar Searcy 6 yard run. Pittsburg 7, San Ramon Valley 0. 9:33 1Q.
SAN RAMON VALLEY TOUCHDOWN! Rhett Thompson 13-yard TD pass to Dylan Deitsch. Great response. San Ramon Valley 7, Pittsburg 7. 5:15 1Q.
PITTSBURG BOMB! Marley Alcantara 71-yard touchdown pass to Makari Kenion. That didn't take long. XP missed could be big. Pittsburg 13, San Ramon Valley 7. 4:05 1Q.
PITTSBURG TOUCHDOWN: Amazing pass and catch from Alcantara to Kenion, 33 yards. Pittsburg 20, San Ramon Valley 7. 0:32 1Q.
SECOND QUARTER
SAN RAMON VALLEY TOUCHDOWN: Owen Scott 27 yard touchdown pass from Thompson. 11:33 2Q. Pittsburg 20, San Ramon Valley 14.
INTERCEPTION JAYDN HUDSON: San Ramon Valley drives to the red zone, but Thompson fires second interception, both to UCLA bound Hudson. This one in the end zone.
TOUCHDOWN SAN RAMON VALLEY! Thompson is undeterred. He steps up in pocket, fires 27-yard to Scott. San Ramon Valley takes its first lead of the game. SRV 21, Pittsburg 20. 1:10 2Q.
HALFTIME: San Ramon Valley 21, Pittsburg 20
THIRD QUARTER
PITTSBURG TOUCHDOWN! Pittsburg takes opening kickoff of second half, freshman Kenny Ward takes hitch pass and travels 23 yards for touchdown. Pittsburg 27, San Ramon Valley 21. 9:21 3Q.
FOURTH QUARTER
INTERCEPTIONN PIRATES! Third interception of game for Pittsburg, Truly Bell with fantastic pick in end zone thwarts what looked to be go-ahead score for San Ramon Valley. Pittsburg still leads 27-21. 9:40 4Q.
TOUCHDOWN PITTSBURG: Alcantara 12-yard TD pass - his fourth of game - to Leduane Thomas. Completes amazing 80-yard drive almost all through the air, most on screens left to Rolph Mosley, the 6-4, 185-pound junior. Three times in a row. Double pass on 2-point conversion. Pittsburg 35, San Ramon Valley 21. 10:01 4Q.
TOUCHDOWN SAN RAMON VALLEY! Owen Scott 5-yard reverse run. Drive extended with couple of Pittsburg penalties. Pittsburg 35, SRV 28. 5:36 4Q.