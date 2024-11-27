California (CIF) high school football Week 4 playoff scores, live updates (11/29/2024)
The 2024 California high school football playoff season continues Thursday, Nov. 28, with varying rounds of postseason action across the state.
Here's your guide to catching all of the California high school football playoff action on Friday night (November 29, 2024).
The only Thursday game going is the San Francisco Section/Academic Athletic Association championship game, better known as the Turkey Day Game, this year pitting Lincoln and Balboa. This is the 100th anniversary of the AAA league and the fifth straight year Lincoln and Balboa have faced off. Lincoln has won three of the last four and two in a row.
The Oakland Section concluded its playoffs Saturday with McClymonds upending Oakland, 32-7, in the Silver Bowl at Castlemont High School.
