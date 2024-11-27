High School

California (CIF) high school football Week 4 playoff scores, live updates (11/29/2024)

Live California high school football postseason scores from all sections brought to you by High School On SI, starting with a Turkey Day tradition in San Francisco

Mitch Stephens

Lincoln tight end and linebacker Kevin Zhao hopes to bring the Mustangs their third Turkey Day/San Francisco Section championship when they face Balboa for a fifth straight year at Kezar Stadium on Thanksgiving.
Lincoln tight end and linebacker Kevin Zhao hopes to bring the Mustangs their third Turkey Day/San Francisco Section championship when they face Balboa for a fifth straight year at Kezar Stadium on Thanksgiving. / Photo: Ernie Abrea

The 2024 California high school football playoff season continues Thursday, Nov. 28, with varying rounds of postseason action across the state.

You can follow all of the CIF football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive California High School Football Scoreboard.

We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's your guide to catching all of the California high school football playoff action on Friday night (November 29, 2024).

The only Thursday game going is the San Francisco Section/Academic Athletic Association championship game, better known as the Turkey Day Game, this year pitting Lincoln and Balboa. This is the 100th anniversary of the AAA league and the fifth straight year Lincoln and Balboa have faced off. Lincoln has won three of the last four and two in a row.

The Oakland Section concluded its playoffs Saturday with McClymonds upending Oakland, 32-7, in the Silver Bowl at Castlemont High School.

CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

STATEWIDE CALIFORNIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

SOUTHERN SECTION SCORES 

SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION SCORES

LOS ANGELES SECTION SCORES 

SAN DIEGO SECTION SCORES

CENTRAL SECTION SCORES 

CENTRAL COAST SECTION SCORES

NORTH COAST SECTION SCORES 

NORTHERN SECTION SCORES

OAKLAND SECTION SCORES 

SAN FRANCISCO SECTION SCORES

CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL BRACKETS

CIF Southern Section high school football playoff brackets, Divisions 1-14

CIF Central Section 2024 football playoff updated brackets, roundup, predictions (11-18-2024)

CIF Central Coast 2024 football playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times

CIF North Coast Section 2024 football playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section 2024 football playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of California high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH CIF GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

We also invite you to visit the brand new California homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for the latest news, highlights, analysis, scores, photos and information on California high school sports. Follow our live game coverage and read our feature stories, breaking news, the latest recruiting news, rankings and much more.

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/California