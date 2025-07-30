Q&A with perhaps top high school sophomore QB in the country: St. John Bosco's Koa Malau'ulu
Shutout for a half, St. John Bosco football coach Jason Negro went for broke last Oct. 4. He hit the jackpot by inserting perhaps the best freshman quarterback in the country.
Calm, savvy, pin-point accurate Koa Malau'ulu came in and saved the day throwing for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns leading one of the nation's top teams to a wild 28-24 win over Orange Lutheran, which was led by one of the nation's top senior quarterbacks in Nebraska bound T.J. Lateef.
It was the highlight of a remarkable ninth-grade year for Malau'ulu, who went on to lead the Braves to three more wins before losing to eventual Trinity League, Southern Section, California and mythical national champion Mater Dei.
Just the beginning
"He's mature beyond his years," Negro told Tarek Fattal after a 27-17 win over Servite at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 18. "He's kind of unflappable. Regardless of a bad play, he really doesn't change his demeanor, and the best thing about Koa is he's a competitor.
"Trinity League is the toughest conference in the country. For him to get us three Trinity League wins is a pretty good start to his career."
In 12 games, he completed 125 of 216 passes for 1,812 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 202 yards and three more scores.
Recruiting ranking
He's ranked the No. 6 player overall for the Class of 2028 in California, according to PrepZone, and the No. 2 QB behind Treyvone Towns Jr., of Oaks Christian and just ahead of Tustin's Ayden Edwards.
The 6-foot-2, 187-pound left-hander doesn't concern himself with stats or recruiting rankings, but he told High School on SI he just focuses on his faith and taking day at a time.
Bosco, ranked No. 2 to start the season behind Trinity League rival Mater Dei in the High School on SI preseason national rankings, opens the 2025 campaign Aug. 22 at Manatee (Fla.).
6 Quick Questions for St. John Bosco QB Koa Malau'ulu
Mitch Stephens: Hey Koa! How has your offseason gone and where did you make the biggest strides?
Koa Malau'ulu: The offseason has gone better than i expected. My chemistry with my guys is probably the part of my game that has grown the most. We have been putting in extra work every week and it’s going to pay off.
MS: How do you both embrace the opportunity to lead one of the nation's top teams and not get nervous?
KM: I am Beyond Blessed with this opportunity God has given me to be in the position i’m in right now. My life got more eyes on it but it’s what i’ve prayed for so i’m going to make the most of it. Bosco also gave me this platform so i thank them for the opportunity as well.
MS: Do you still draw off that first Orange Lutheran game and what did it do for your confidence?
KM: It started at halftime when all my guys picked me up and helped me get my head in the game. The second half got me prepared for the season and the confidence helped me to play how i know how to play.
MS: Who are some of the players you idolize or try to immolate?
KM: I like those playmakers and game changers, like Cj stroud or my dad. I try to get myself on that level.
MS: What do you love most about playing QB?
KM: I love the thrill in those high pressure situations. I also love making my family proud in the stands and seeing the smiles on their faces after every game.
MS: Even at such a young age, you're surely getting attention from colleges. How do you balance the recruiting process with being a successful high school QB?
KM: I’m not worried about college just yet, I’m working to develop myself with my coaches and be the best so when i get to that next level, i can standout and eventually make it to the league. I just take it one day at a time.