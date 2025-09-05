High School

Sacramento Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - Sept. 5, 2025

Get Sacramento metro schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues on through Week 2.

CJ Vafiadis

Pittsburg got its arms around Ryder Lyons plenty in Folsom's 28-25 CIF Northern California Division 1-A championship last year, but ultimately the Josh Allen-type play maker did enough, scoring four touchdowns and accounting for more than 300 yards. The two teams battle in Pittsburg Friday for the CIF D1-AA NorCal title.
Pittsburg got its arms around Ryder Lyons plenty in Folsom's 28-25 CIF Northern California Division 1-A championship last year, but ultimately the Josh Allen-type play maker did enough, scoring four touchdowns and accounting for more than 300 yards. The two teams battle in Pittsburg Friday for the CIF D1-AA NorCal title. / Photo: Dennis Lee

There are 85 Sacramento metro high school football games in California this weekend, including one game featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Sacramento Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

The marquee matchup this Friday highlights Folsom vs Mission Viejo at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Games:

Amador Valley vs Monterey Trail

Antelope vs Sonora

Argonaut vs Colfax

Armijo vs Rodriguez

Bear Creek vs Amador

Bear River vs Union Mine

Bella Vista vs Casa Roble

Bellarmine College Prep vs Jesuit

Buhach Colony vs Enochs

Burbank vs Galena

Capital Christian vs Yuba City

Center vs Rio Linda

Central Valley vs Oroville

Ceres vs McNair

Chavez vs Franklin

Clear Lake vs Pierce

Cosumnes Oaks vs River City

Davis vs Johnson

Davis vs Stagg

Del Oro vs Placer

Destiny Christian Academy vs Yuba City

Dixon vs Lindhurst

Douglas vs Sutter

East Union vs Johansen

Edison vs Clovis West

El Camino vs Marysville

El Camino vs River Valley

El Dorado vs East Nicolaus

Escalon vs Oakdale

Esparto vs Los Molinos

Fairfield vs Vintage

Fall River vs Portola

Florin vs West Campus

Folsom vs Mission Viejo

Foothill vs Ponderosa

Galt vs Golden Sierra

Golden Valley vs Elk Grove

Granite Bay vs Vista del Lago

Grant Union vs Cardinal Newman

Gregori vs Atwater

Hughson vs Pitman

Kennedy vs Highlands

Laguna Creek vs Boise

Las Plumas vs Paradise

Live Oak vs Anderson

Los Banos vs Lodi

Luminary Academy vs Delta

Marin Catholic vs St. Mary's

Maxwell vs Weed

McClatchy vs Denair

Merced vs Downey

Millennium vs Waterford

Modesto vs Sierra

Modesto Christian vs River Islands

Modoc vs Quincy

Mt. Shasta vs Williams

Napa vs Analy

Natomas vs River Valley

Nevada Union vs Christian Brothers

Oakland vs Ripon

Orestimba vs Le Grand

Patterson vs Lathrop

Pioneer vs Woodland

Pleasant Grove vs Tokay

Pleasant Valley vs Inderkum

Rio Americano vs Del Campo

Ripon Christian vs Calaveras Hills

Riverbank vs Gustine

Rocklin vs Lincoln

Sacramento vs Livermore

St. Helena vs Justin-Siena

Summerville vs Waterford

Tracy vs Mountain House

Turlock vs Central East

Twelve Bridges vs Whitney

Vacaville vs Casa Grande

Vanden vs Dublin

West Park vs Roseville

Weston Ranch vs Antioch

Wheatland vs North Valleys

Winters vs Rio Vista

Wood vs Sheldon

View all Sacramento Metro Scoreboard

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

