Sacramento Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - Sept. 5, 2025
There are 85 Sacramento metro high school football games in California this weekend, including one game featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Sacramento Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
The marquee matchup this Friday highlights Folsom vs Mission Viejo at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Games:
Amador Valley vs Monterey Trail
Antelope vs Sonora
Argonaut vs Colfax
Armijo vs Rodriguez
Bear Creek vs Amador
Bear River vs Union Mine
Bella Vista vs Casa Roble
Bellarmine College Prep vs Jesuit
Buhach Colony vs Enochs
Burbank vs Galena
Capital Christian vs Yuba City
Center vs Rio Linda
Central Valley vs Oroville
Ceres vs McNair
Chavez vs Franklin
Clear Lake vs Pierce
Cosumnes Oaks vs River City
Davis vs Johnson
Davis vs Stagg
Del Oro vs Placer
Destiny Christian Academy vs Yuba City
Dixon vs Lindhurst
Douglas vs Sutter
East Union vs Johansen
Edison vs Clovis West
El Camino vs Marysville
El Camino vs River Valley
El Dorado vs East Nicolaus
Escalon vs Oakdale
Esparto vs Los Molinos
Fairfield vs Vintage
Fall River vs Portola
Florin vs West Campus
Folsom vs Mission Viejo
Foothill vs Ponderosa
Galt vs Golden Sierra
Golden Valley vs Elk Grove
Granite Bay vs Vista del Lago
Grant Union vs Cardinal Newman
Gregori vs Atwater
Hughson vs Pitman
Kennedy vs Highlands
Laguna Creek vs Boise
Las Plumas vs Paradise
Live Oak vs Anderson
Los Banos vs Lodi
Luminary Academy vs Delta
Marin Catholic vs St. Mary's
Maxwell vs Weed
McClatchy vs Denair
Merced vs Downey
Millennium vs Waterford
Modesto vs Sierra
Modesto Christian vs River Islands
Modoc vs Quincy
Mt. Shasta vs Williams
Napa vs Analy
Natomas vs River Valley
Nevada Union vs Christian Brothers
Oakland vs Ripon
Orestimba vs Le Grand
Patterson vs Lathrop
Pioneer vs Woodland
Pleasant Grove vs Tokay
Pleasant Valley vs Inderkum
Rio Americano vs Del Campo
Ripon Christian vs Calaveras Hills
Riverbank vs Gustine
Rocklin vs Lincoln
Sacramento vs Livermore
St. Helena vs Justin-Siena
Summerville vs Waterford
Tracy vs Mountain House
Turlock vs Central East
Twelve Bridges vs Whitney
Vacaville vs Casa Grande
Vanden vs Dublin
West Park vs Roseville
Weston Ranch vs Antioch
Wheatland vs North Valleys
Winters vs Rio Vista
Wood vs Sheldon
