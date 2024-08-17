San Marcos receiver Jase Nix previews 2024 football season
SAN MARCOS, Calif. -- In year two under head coach Tom Carroll, San Marcos went 9-3, capturing an unbeaten Palomar League title. The Knights saw their season end in the San Diego Section Division 1 quarterfinals at the hands of rival Mission Hills, 27-13.
Leading the way in 2024 is senior wide receiver Jase Nix. A San Jose State commit, Nix ranks 20th or better in receptions, touchdown receptions and receiving yards in San Diego Section history with one season left to play. Nix went over 100 yards in a game six times as a junior, finishing the year nine yards shy of 1,000.
Coming off a season in which the Knights reached their highest win total since 2017, there are reasons to think the Knights can be even better in 2024. In addition to Nix's 14 returning touchdowns, the Knights return 15 additional touchdowns. Quarterbacks Kreet Makihele and Bradley Jenkins who combined to toss all 29 touchdowns last season are back. Senior Brady Pohl, who surpassed 500 receiving yards and grabbed six touchdowns a year ago, returns alongside Nix to give the Knight's one of the sections top group of receivers.
The Knights also added a group of talented transfers that should help free up defenders from focusing their time on Nix. CJ Williams (Lincoln), Caleb Reese (El Camino) and Army commit Elijah Bechtel (Damien) all join the mix for the Knights this season.
"I think they're gonna add a lot to our offense," Nix said. "Last year with teams doubling me I think it was hard to get it to other guys. Now that we have a ton of guys, I think it's gonna be hard for teams to stop us. We have so many athletes so we should be really good."
The Knights will hit the road for their first two games of the season including a trip to Tesoro of the Southern Section in week two.
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca