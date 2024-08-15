California high school football: Breakout candidates in CIF San Diego Section
Scrimmages are set to get underway on Thursday in the San Diego Section as we move closer to the opening week of games. Up next is a look at players across the section who appear poised for breakout seasons in 2024.
Top breakout candidates in San Diego Section football
(Players are listed in alphabetical order)
James Clifford – Poway, tight end/defensive end, Jr.
At 6-foot-6, Clifford has the size to dominate on both sides of the ball. As a sophomore, he caught 14 passes for 185 yards and totaled three sacks on defense. He should see an increased role over the next two years.
Nate Clifford – Santa Fe Christian, linebacker/running back, Sr.
Clifford seemingly fell under the radar as a junior despite producing on both sides of the ball. He finished with 395 yards on offense, finding the end zone seven times. Most of his damage came on defense with 106 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions.
Andie DeAnda – Montgomery, quarterback, Jr.
DeAnda finished his sophomore season with 1,301 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. He showcased his dual-threat ability with 467 yards on the ground and five additional touchdowns and should be set for a big jump as a junior.
Coby Herman – La Costa Canyon, running back, Jr.
Herman surpassed 500 yards as a sophomore, finding the end zone eight times while averaging nearly eight yards per carry. He’ll be the featured back this season in what should be an exciting offense alongside junior quarterback Quinn Roth.
AJ Logan – Mount Miguel, wide receiver/defensive back, Jr.
As a freshman at San Ysidro, Logan contributed everywhere. He scored nine touchdowns, including three on special teams and racked up 99 tackles. Forced to sit a full season after transferring to Mount Miguel, he returns to the field as a junior and should immediately make his impact felt.
Eli MacNeal – Carlsbad, quarterback, Jr.
For the first time since 2018, Carlsbad will have a starting quarterback not named Sayin. Eli MacNeal, son of head coach Thadd MacNeal, steps in. Eli started one varsity game as a sophomore, filling in for an injured Julian Sayin, and delivered by completing 13 of 15 passes for 196 yards and four touchdowns.
Emiliano Morales – Central, wide receiver/defensive back, Jr.
Morales was second on the Spartans in receptions as a sophomore, finishing with 560 yards and three touchdowns. He also played a big role on defense with 50 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble and should be in line for a jump up in production this season.
Lee Norman-Lester, Helix, quarterback, Jr.
Norman-Lester saw limited snaps last season while backing up Ryland Jessee, who’s now at Michigan State. He made the most of his opportunity however, completing 16 of 20 passes for five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown, averaging more than seven yards per carry.
Hudson Smith – La Jolla, quarterback, Jr.
Another name to follow in San Diego’s loaded group of 2026 quarterbacks. Smith completed 41 of 60 pass attempts while backing Jackson Diehl as a sophomore. He steps in as the starter this season, having the luxury of San Diego’s best offensive lineman Jett Thomas leading the group up front.
CJ Williams – San Marcos, running back, Sr.
After playing his first two seasons at La Costa Canyon, Williams spent his junior season at Lincoln. He finished the year with 570 total yards including 172 in the Open Division title game. Williams returns to the North County for his final season and will be part of a San Marcos offense that is loaded across the board.
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca