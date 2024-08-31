High School

Santa Margarita stuns Corona Centennial; Trent Mosley shines

Santa Margarita’s Trent Mosley scored three TDs in the first half to anchor a stunning victory over Corona Centennial.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

Santa Margarita wide receiver Trent Mosley scored four touchdowns in a 34-14 win at Bakersfield-Liberty last season
Santa Margarita wide receiver Trent Mosley scored four touchdowns in a 34-14 win at Bakersfield-Liberty last season / Photo: Joe Bergman

The score required a double take Friday night.

Santa Margarita rolled Corona Centenntial 31-15 in a stunning victory that sends the Huskies to 0-2 after a loss to No. 1 Mater Dei last week.

Centennial (0-2) came into the game ranked No. 6 in the latest SBLive Top 25 rankings. Santa Margarita (1-1) was No. 10.

Santa Margarita lost to Mission Viejo 35-7 last Saturday, but showed resilience in a huge win Friday night over nationally-ranked Centennial with 5-star recruit Husan Longstreet starting at quarterback.

Wide receiver Trent Mosley shined, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter to give the Eagles a mind-boggling 24-0 at halftime. Mosley, a standout junior prospect with offers to USC, Notre Dame and Alabama, scored on receiving touchdowns of 51 and 67 yards. He also punched in a 1-yard rushing TD.

Mosley finished with nine catches for 217 yards. Santa Margarita QB John Gazzaniga threw two touchdowns. Longstreet threw two interceptions.

Santa Margarita’s Trent Mosley
Santa Margarita’s Trent Mosley /

The first score was on a bubble screen, and the second was on a slip screen - showing off Mosley’s run-after-catch ability.

Santa Margarita opened up the game to a 31-0 lead after Jason Smith scored on a short yardage TD in the third quarter.

Centennial did avoid being shutout for the firs time since 1998 when Dominick Catalano hit Dylan Waller for an 8-yard touchdown connection to make it 31-7. The Huskies defense pitched in to make it 31-15 after a pick-six from Augus Sanders. But it was too little too late.

Press Enterprise reporter Eric-Paul Johnson tweeted that Husan Longstreet was subbed out after the first two offensive series before Catalano came in. The two rotated throughout the game.

More to come on this story …

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

TAREK FATTAL, SBLIVE SPORTS

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Home/California