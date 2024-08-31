Santa Margarita stuns Corona Centennial; Trent Mosley shines
The score required a double take Friday night.
Santa Margarita rolled Corona Centenntial 31-15 in a stunning victory that sends the Huskies to 0-2 after a loss to No. 1 Mater Dei last week.
Centennial (0-2) came into the game ranked No. 6 in the latest SBLive Top 25 rankings. Santa Margarita (1-1) was No. 10.
Santa Margarita lost to Mission Viejo 35-7 last Saturday, but showed resilience in a huge win Friday night over nationally-ranked Centennial with 5-star recruit Husan Longstreet starting at quarterback.
Wide receiver Trent Mosley shined, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter to give the Eagles a mind-boggling 24-0 at halftime. Mosley, a standout junior prospect with offers to USC, Notre Dame and Alabama, scored on receiving touchdowns of 51 and 67 yards. He also punched in a 1-yard rushing TD.
Mosley finished with nine catches for 217 yards. Santa Margarita QB John Gazzaniga threw two touchdowns. Longstreet threw two interceptions.
The first score was on a bubble screen, and the second was on a slip screen - showing off Mosley’s run-after-catch ability.
Santa Margarita opened up the game to a 31-0 lead after Jason Smith scored on a short yardage TD in the third quarter.
Centennial did avoid being shutout for the firs time since 1998 when Dominick Catalano hit Dylan Waller for an 8-yard touchdown connection to make it 31-7. The Huskies defense pitched in to make it 31-15 after a pick-six from Augus Sanders. But it was too little too late.
Press Enterprise reporter Eric-Paul Johnson tweeted that Husan Longstreet was subbed out after the first two offensive series before Catalano came in. The two rotated throughout the game.
