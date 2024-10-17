Servite coach Chris Reinert received masterclass from college football's best
The Servite high school football program has turned things around so quickly after a 1-9 season in 2022. A large part of that is due to new coach Chris Reinert.
In Reinert's first season at the helm in the fall of 2023, the Friars went 8-6 en route to the CIF Southern Section Division 2 finals. In 2024, Servite is 6-1 heading into a showdown with Trinity League power St. John Bosco at SoFi Stadium on Friday, October 18.
It's no surprise why Reinert has been able to right the ship so fast. He's received a masterclass in football during his time coaching college football under some of the game's best coaches of all-time.
"Jim Mora, twice. Rick Neuheisel, twice. Mike Leach, Herm Edwards and Karl Dorrell," Reinert said on the CIF Southern Section Sitdown with Tarek Fattal. "My two interim coaches were Jed Fisch and Mike Sanford."
After graduating from Servite, Reinert ended up playing wide receiver at Vanderbilt and graduating with an economics degree. Reinert's first coaching job was as an assistant at Harvard-Westlake in Studio City, Calif. in 2010 before embarking on a college football coaching journey - with a brief stop in professional football - that took him to UCLA, Washington State, Arizona State and Colorado.
