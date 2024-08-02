Sierra Canyon basketball adds 2025 transfer Gavin Hightower, All-CIF point guard
The Sierra Canyon boys basketball team has added a fourth impact transfer this summer in 2025 point guard Gavin Hightower from Windward High in Los Angeles.
Hightower has been a standout at Windward for the past three seasons, including a great junior campaign that saw the Wildcats reach the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final where they fell to Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks, 69-65.
The speedy, 6-foot-1 guard was selected to the 2024 All-SBLive boys basketball team and has been an All-CIF selection each of the last two years.
Hightower, who averaged 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals per game as a junior, is the fourth transfer to enroll at Chatsworth Sierra Canyon this summer. Kade Bonam (from St. John Bosco), Chris Nwuili (Wasatch Academy) and Maximo Adams (Gardena Serra) have all checked in already.
The addition of Hightower gives the Trailblazers a true point guard presence that can lead a bevy of talented players under coach Andre Chevalier that include returners Byce Cofield, Jayden Alexander, Stephen Kankole, Michael Baba, and Bryce James, youngest son of LeBron James.
Hightower is a 3-star prospect, according to 247Sports, with offers to California, LMU, Washington State, and New Mexico.