St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei: How to watch live stream for high school football game of the year (10/25/2024)
When it comes to high school football, it doesn't get any bigger than Mater Dei and St. John Bosco colliding in a Southern Section showdown on Friday night.
The annual high school football game of the year kicks off this week and the Monarchs and Braves enter undefeated as the nation's top-ranked high school football teams once again.
You can watch Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco live on the NFHS Network.
How to watchSt. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei football live stream
What: The top two teams in the nation face off as Mater Dei and St. John Bosco meet in a Trinity League battle
When: 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, October 25
Where: Santa Ana Bowl | Santa Ana, California
How to watch the live stream online: Watch Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco live on the NFHS Network
Pick 'Em Challenge: Think you know who will win this matchup? VOTE HERE
Mater Dei Monarchs (7-0)
The Monarchs tuned up for their showdown with St. John Bosco with a 41-17 win on the road against JSerra as Dash Beierly passed for three touchdowns and ran for another.
Mater Dei had the last laugh winning the Open Division title last season, but they may come into this game with some extra motivation after St. John Bosco shut them out 28-0 when the two met in their regular season matchup a year ago.
St. John Bosco (8-0)
Freshman quarterback Koa Malau’ulu turned in a solid performance to help the Braves get past the Friars.
Malau’ulu was 14 of 20 for 185 yards and three touchdowns as he settled into the starting job after the injury (and subsequent transfer to Kahuku in Hawaii) of junior Matai Fuiava.
He will have his hands full this week against the No. 1 team in the nation.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Don't forget to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports