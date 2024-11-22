High School

St. John Bosco vs. Orange Lutheran: Live score, updates from CIF high school football playoffs

Bosco and OLu meet in the Division 1 semifinals in a rematch of their instant-classic regular-season game

Mike Swanson

Nebraska QB commit TJ Lateef and Orange Lutheran will try to avenge their regular-season loss to St. John Bosco.
Nebraska QB commit TJ Lateef and Orange Lutheran will try to avenge their regular-season loss to St. John Bosco. / Photo: Rene Morales

Round 1 between St. John Bosco and Orange Lutheran was a regular-season classic.

Now the two Trinity League rivals will go at it again in the Division 1 semifinals of the California high school football playoffs on Friday night.

Freshman St. John Bosco QB Koa Malau'ulu came off the bench to throw four second-half touchdowns in a comeback win for the Braves last month.

Orange Lutheran boasts the dynamic duo of QB T.J. Lateef (Nebraska commit) to tight end A.J. la (Arizona commit) and will need a big game from them to advance.

Keep up with the St. John Bosco vs. Orange Lutheran game with our live updates below. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT Friday, November 22. 

