St. John Bosco vs. Orange Lutheran: Live score, updates from CIF high school football playoffs
Round 1 between St. John Bosco and Orange Lutheran was a regular-season classic.
Now the two Trinity League rivals will go at it again in the Division 1 semifinals of the California high school football playoffs on Friday night.
Freshman St. John Bosco QB Koa Malau'ulu came off the bench to throw four second-half touchdowns in a comeback win for the Braves last month.
Orange Lutheran boasts the dynamic duo of QB T.J. Lateef (Nebraska commit) to tight end A.J. la (Arizona commit) and will need a big game from them to advance.
Keep up with the St. John Bosco vs. Orange Lutheran game with our live updates below. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT Friday, November 22.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network.
St. John Bosco vs. Orange Lutheran Live Updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page for the latest updates.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports