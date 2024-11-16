CIF Southern Section high school football playoffs: Quarterfinal results, semifinal matchups
In the blink of an eye, each CIF Southern Section high school football playoff division is down to just four teams. The quarterfinals of the postseason were played Friday night, and the semifinals in all divisions - 1 through 14 - are set.
Corona Centennial gave Mission Viejo its only loss of the season Friday night, led by 5-star QB Husan Longstreet and junior running back Malachi Roby in a 25-20 victory on the road. Now, the Huskies will get a second chance at Mater Dei in Corona in the Division 1 semifinals.
There were a few notable victories in the quarterfinal round. Yorba Linda knocking off Gardena Serra 24-20 and Newbury Park beating San Clemente on the road 24-13 in Division 2. Oxnard Pacifica rallied late in the fourth quarter to edge Long Beach Poly 45-41 in Division 4. St. Francis, which came into the postseason with just three wins, beat Muir 28-27 in Division 6.
The game that provided the best scenery was when Baldwin Park traveled to play Big Bear in the snow. (STORY-PHOTOS)
Here are the quarterfinal matchups and full brackets for Divisions 1 through 14.
SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
(click division to see bracket and quarterfinal scores)
DIVISION 1
Mater Dei at Corona Centennial
Orange Lutheran at St. John Bosco
DIVISION 2
Oaks Christian at Murrieta Valley
Yorba Linda at Newbury Park
DIVISION 3
Simi Valley at Loyola
Edison at Vista Murrieta
DIVISION 4
St. Bonaventure at Apple Valley
Oxnard Pacifica at Thousand Oaks
DIVISION 5
La Serna at Summit
Palos Verdes at Foothill
DIVSION 6
Murrieta Mesa at St. Francis
Dana Hills at Glendora
DIVISION 7
West Torrance at Rio Hondo Prep
Warren at Yucaipa
DIVISION 8
Lancaster at Serrano
St. Pius at Salesian
DIVISION 9
Quartz Hill at Highland
Great Oak at Long Beach/Wilson
DIVISION 10
Pacifica/Garden Grove at St. Anthony
South Pasadena at Silverado
DIVISION 11
Baldwin Park at Portola
San Gorgonio at El Rancho
DIVISION 12
Mary Star at Palmdale
Carter at Wilson/HH
DIVISION 13
Anaheim at Gahr
Lynwood at Pasadena
DIVISION 14
Duarte at San Gabriel
Pioneer at Ganesha
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: