Suspensions handed down following Garza-Central high school football fight
It’s been a hectic week for Kyle Biggs, head football coach for the Central High School Grizzlies, SBLive’s top-ranked Central Section squad.
The same week the Grizzlies hosts an unlikely opponent from more than 3,000 miles away, the East Anchorage Thunderbirds of Alaska, suspensions were handed down by the Central Section for Central’s part in a brawl that ended last week’s 40-0 win over Garza in the fourth quarter.
According to Section assistant commissioner Kelly Jones, six Garza players received misconduct reports, three to serve between 3-6 games and three 1-6 games. For Central, five players are suspended, four 1-6 games and one 3-6 games.
Schools can enforce more penalties than the CIF, Jones said. Biggs confirmed four of his players will sit out two games and one will be suspended for six. None are starters.
Biggs declined to comment on the incident itself or the punishment rendered, saying simply “It is what it is.” He also said he gave his team a clear, stern and emphatic evaluation of what he saw from during the fight and backed that evaluation after watching the film.
Footage showed two players, one from each team, tangling well behind the play. A Central players’ helmet flew off and a Garza player allegedly began swinging it at the player. From there many players from both teams joined in to break up the mele, which escalated further. Biggs maintains none of his players, other than the one attacked with his own helmet, threw a punch.
By National Federation High School rules, leaving the sidelines to the field during a brawl, even to break it up, is grounds for suspension.
“What made this so complicated and hard to unravel is that it was a change of possession,” Biggs said. “A lot of kids were going in and out.”
The game, the first ever between the two teams, was called with about eight minutes remaining. Footage of the incident went viral.
Biggs said the team and coaching staff have moved on to prepare for host East Anchorage, which was scheduled to share a meal with the Grizzlies later Thursday night.
The game was only firmed up about a month ago after a pair of state-ranked teams that had verbally agreed to play the Grizzlies — Lincoln of San Diego and Grant of Sacramento — filled their Aug. 30 dates with Long Beach Poly and De La Salle, respectively. “We were desperate for a game to fill,” Biggs said.
Luckily East Anchorage answered a regional online request to fill the game and Biggs couldn’t be more grateful, especially to face such a worthy opponent.
The Thunderbirds (2-0) have been a traditional Alaska power almost a decade with a combined record of 67-20 since 2015 and 50-8 from 2016-21. They opened this season with wins over Juneau-Douglas (22-6) and defending state D1 champion West Anchorage (36-29).
“We needed a game, they needed a game, so we agreed,” Biggs said. “We have no history with them. We know little about the program, but from what we’ve seen they’re huge, like to run the ball and well coached. They’re a tough team.”
East Anchorage probably hasn’t seen the overall speed Central possesses and the Grizzlies showed against Garza. Sophomore Jelani Dippel gave quite a debut as the quarterback completed 20 of 26 for 293 yards and two touchdowns and Brandon Smith, arguably the section's top junior, rushed 13 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns.
Dippel completed passes to seven different receivers, including sophomore Bayon Harris, who hauled in six passes for 125 yards and both touchdowns.
“We had a tipped interception and a 4th-down goal-line stop, but other than that we really played well (against Garza),” Biggs said. “The guys flew around and hit hard and set the tone.”
He said Dippel made all the right decisions on Central’s fast-paced, spread attack. “He had a tough time in the scrimmage, but (against Garza), he made all the right decisions,” Biggs said.
Getting the ball to Smith, a 6-foot, 185-pound four-star athlete, is always a good idea.
“He’s just a stud,” Biggs said. “He’s our spark plug. He constantly makes instinctive plays. He’s just a great all-around player.”