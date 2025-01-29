Top 10 uncommitted Northern California football players from class of 2025
On February 5, National Signing Day will highlight the high school sports scene, with many prospective college athletes finally putting pen to paper and making their college football dreams official. While most members of the class of 2025 have signed, there are still plenty of players all throughout Northern California who are still looking for a place to begin their college careers.
Here are the top 10 remaining unsigned and uncommitted Northern California football recruits heading into next week's National Signing Day. Order is based on 247Sports recruiting rank.
1. OL Peter Langi, Archbishop Riordan
Originally signed to Washington, the 6-foot-7, 345 pound tackle told SBLive/High School on SI earlier in the month that he was reopening his recruitment. Has interest from a lot of other schools such as Arizona, Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Houston, among many others. Took an official visit to Arizona in June of last year, and is currently expected to land with the Wildcats per the 247 Sports Crystal Ball predictions.
2. EDGE Lucan Amituanai, Elk Grove
A three-star recruit, Amituanai currently has 11 offers, with Washington State, Boise State, Cal Poly, Idaho, Nevada, Sacramento State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah and Wyoming showing interest. Took an official visit to Washington State, his only one thus far, which could lead to an opportunity with the Cougars.
3. ATH Ezekiel Castex, Grant Union
Primarily playing defense for the state champion Pacers this season, Castex finished with 63 tackles on defense, while catching two passes for 26 yards on offense. A three-star prospect, Castex has offers from Arizona State, California, Colorado State, New Mexico State, UNLV, Washington and Washington State. Most likely landing spots are Arizona State, UNLV or New Mexico State, with each program having no more than one player already on the roester or one player committed at Castex's position.
4. ATH Tony Keck, Clayton Valley Charter
Leaving Clayton Valley having caught 124 passes for 2,010 yards and 20 touchdowns while primarily lining up at tight end, the 6-foot-3, 225 pound Keck is a three-star recruit. With offers from Army, Black Hills State, Georgetown, Navy, Portland State, UNLV and Western Oregon, Keck has received considerable interest and is one of the better East Bay players still available. UNLV or Georgetown, two schools with no official ATH commits as part of their 2025 class, could be good spots for Keck.
5. ATH Benjamin Thurman, Berkeley
A three-star recruit, the 6-4, 240-pound Thurman has received offers from Nevada, Oregon State and San Jose State. Lining up as a wide receiver for Berkeley, where he caught 42 passes for 903 yards and nine touchdowns in two varsity seasons, Thurman's size could allow him to slide to tight end. With the prospect of being able to stay closer to home while also getting to play strong football, San Jose State could be a school that Thurman ends up at, with the team in need of a new pass catcher after wide receiver Nick Nash opted to go pro.
6. WR C.J. Jones, Sunnyside (Fresno)
Rated as a three-star prospect, Jones has offers from Cal Poly, Colorado State, Montana, Montana State, San Jose State, Utah Tech and Washington State, with a few others giving him a preferred walk-on opportunity. With no current commits at wide receiver, Utah Tech could emerge as a frontrunner.
7. RB Dominic Kelley, De La Salle
One of the ball carriers that was a part of the backfield rotation for the Spartans, Kelley is coming off of a year in which he finished with 83 carries for 798 yards and 16 touchdowns. For his career, he rushed 305 times for 2,034 yards and 30 touchdowns. A three-star recruit, he fields two offers, from San Jose State and Nevada, respectively. With two of Nevada's running backs for 2024 expected to graduate, the Wolfpack could be looking to add to that position.
8. IOL Evan Gaea, St. Mary's (Stockton)
The 6-3, 320-pound guard is currently rated as a three-star prospect, but does not have any official offers. Currently, only Hawaii and Texas have shown interest, with a PWO opportunity being the most likely outcome for Gaea at this point. With a lot less depth on its offensive line than Texas, Hawaii could make the most sense for Gaea.
9. IOL Ace Robinson, De La Salle
Playing both on both sides of the ball for the Spartans, Robinson finished the 2024 campaign with 17 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks while also manning one of the tackle spots on offense. A three-star recruit, he has offers from Colorado State, Idaho and and Minot State. With no IOL commits in its 2025 class, Minot State could be a program that ends up as a frontrunner.
10. EDGE Lamarion Jones, El Cerrito
Starting his high school career at San Leandro, Jones ended at El Cerrito, where evolved into a big part of the defense. A three-star recruit, he has offers from Fresno State, Louisville, Portland State and Valdosta State, with Fresno State currently the heavy favorite, according to 247.