Top 2025 West Coast OL Peter Langi says he's out at Washington; Reopens his recruitment
One of the West Coast's biggest catches is back on the market.
That is what mammoth Archbishop Riordan senior offensive line Peter Langi told SBLive/High School on SI Wednesday night during an inquiry about his official height and weight.
The answer was 6 feet, 7 inches and 345 pounds along with: "I've de-committed from UW and got out of the contract," Langi wrote. "I don't really want to speak on the UW situation. It just didn't feel right with me and that's about it."
Langi, a first-team All-Bay Area tackle on one of the region's most prolific offenses, is one of the most sought after offensive linemen anywhere with 39 offers, according to 247Sports.
He took official visits to Washington (May 3), Arizona State (May 31) and Arizona (June 21) and announced his commitment to the Huskies on Nov. 24. He signed a letter of intent to the Huskies on Dec. 4, one of 28 to already have signed. Only TCU has more signees with 29.
Among Washington's 28, 12 are from California and seven from the Bay Area, including his own Riordan teammate Chris Lawson, a wide receiver. Langi is one of six offensive linemen from the Class of 2025 to have signed for Jedd Fisch's squad, which finished a 6-7 season with a 35-34 loss to Louisville Tuesday in the Sun Bowl.
Two other offensive linemen, Carver Willis from Washington State and Geirean Hatchett from Oklahoma, have also reportedly transferred to the Huskies.
Langi sounded upbeat about the prospects of of a new destination.
"Yes, of course I don't know where I'm heading yet, but I'll figure it out. I'm about to plan some visits but some schools are in the playoff right now so I'm just waiting for it to end," he said. "Others just got out of the playoff so I'm planning with them first along with a couple more for this month."
Before the season, Riordan coach Adhir Ravapati said Langi was "probably the top interior offensive lineman in the country. The amount of power he can create, causing movement on the defensive fronts make him such an intriguing prospect with a very high ceiling."
Riordan featured three other sure-fire future Division I offensive linemen: Losipini Tupou (Arizona) and juniors, 4-star Tommy Tofi (27 offers) and 3-star Michael Langi (9 offers), Peter's brother.
. "Riordan has the best offensive line hands down," Peter Langi wrote.