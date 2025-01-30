Top 10 uncommitted Southern California football players from class of 2025
It's only a week away.
National Signing Day will take the high school sports scene by storm on Feb. 5 with student-athletes signing on the dotted line, starting officially their dream to play college sports.
A strong majority of the the Class of 2025 has already either signed or committed, but there is still a lot of strong talent that remains available, with those players still hoping to find that perfect fit.
Here are the top 10 remaining unsigned and uncommitted Southern California football recruits heading into next week's signing day, with projections as to where they could end up. Order is based on 247Sports recruiting rank.
1. ATH Antonio Walton, Cathedral (Los Angeles)
A three-star recruit, Walton currently has six reported offers: Arizona, California, Nevada, San Jose State, UNLV and Utah. Arizona and UNLV could emerge as frontrunners, with both programs still having needs for utility players like Walton and having minimal commits as part of their 2025 classes for ATH. Ended his high school career with 119 catches for 1,515 yards and 12 touchdown.
2. RB Deuce Weston, Wilson (Long Beach)
Ended his senior season having recorded 861 yards with 14 touchdown runs on 114 carries while making 19 catches for 286 yards and a pair of TDs. A three-star recruit with reportedly 15 offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Stanford, UNLV, Utah, Washington and Washington State, with BYU looking at him to be a potential PWO. Kansas, with a need for more ball carriers and having yet to land a 2025 recruit at that position, would be a spot for Weston.
3. WR Caden Butler, Chaparral (Temecula)
Currently rated as a three-star prospect, Butler has reported offers from Colorado, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UConn, Washington and Washington State. Had 34 catches for 623 yards and six touchdowns last season. New Mexico, a program with no wide receivers committed from this year's class and are a non-Power Four school, could be the best opportunity for Butler to start his career.
4. QB John Gazzaniga, Santa Margarita Catholic
The 6-foot-7, 230s pound signal-caller ended his senior year having completed 147-out-of-251 pass attempts for 1,938 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, also scoring four touchdowns on the ground. A three-star recruit, Gazzaniga currently has two offers, from Akron and UMass. UMass struggled last year and is deep in a rebuild, but with no QB commits from this year's class and the need for a spark, Gazzaniga could look to make a name for himself there.
5. WR Kamryn Jones, Rancho Cucamonga
Rated as a three-star recruit, with reported offers from Boise State, Boston College, California, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Washington. With Boise State appearing to show the most interest thus far, as Jones took his only visit to date there on Jan. 31, the Broncos could be a good fit for former high school star.
6. RB Darrell Stanley, Birmingham (Van Nuys)
Starting his career at Granada Hills, where he totaled 2,499 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns in just two seasons, Stanley transferred for his senior season, originally to Birmingham before ending up at Lancaster High. A three-star recruit, Stanley has offers from Colorado State and Washington. Colorado State, a school that has no running back commits from this year's class, could be the ideal fit for the 6-1, 160-pound ball carrier.
7. WR Ty Olsen, Lincoln (San Diego)
In four seasons, Olsen totaled 239 catches for 4,119 yards and 51 touchdowns during his Lincoln career, putting together his best season as a sophomore when he caught 74 passes for 1,296 yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games. Has reported offers from San Jose State, Colorado State, Cal, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Montana, Montana State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Utah State and Washington State. Has taken visits to both San Jose State and Colorado State, with 247's Crystal Ball Prediction having him go to San Jose State.
8. WR Jadyn Robinson, Junipero Serra (Gardena)
Amassed 130 catches for 1,563 yards and 17 touchdowns during his four-year career at Serra. Given a three-star ranking, Robinson has reported offers from Arizona, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Georgia Southern, Pittsburgh, Texas, Utah, Washington State and Alabama State. Colorado, with a handful of players expected to leave, could be a good fit for the 5-9, 160-pound pass catcher.
9. WR Ray Gilbert, Inglewood
Ended his high school career having made 62 catches for 1,318 yards and 12 touchdowns, putting together his best season as a senior when he caught 43 passes for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns. A three-star recruit with four offers, having standing offers from Colorado State, San Jose State, UNLV and Washington State. UNLV only has one wide receiver commit and with a new head coach in Dan Mullen signaling a new era for the program, Gilbert could be a good fit there.
10. RB Dane Dunn, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth)
In four seasons at Sierra Canyon, Dunn recorded 3,449 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns on 525 carries, breaking out as a sophomore when he had 1,925 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 267 carries. A three-star prospect, Dunn has offers from Boston College, Colorado State and UNLV. Colorado State, a program with needs at running back, could be a good fit for him.