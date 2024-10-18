Top 15 CIF Central Coast Section high school football rankings; Games to Watch (10/16/2024)
Games of the week: No 1 Saint Francis at No. 1 St. Ignatius; No. 15 Sacred Heart Cathedral at No. 4 Valley Christian; No. 11 Menlo-Atherton at No. 14 Menlo School; No. 12 Wilcox at HM Palo Alto
1. Saint Francis (5-1)
Previous rank: 1
Last week results: Beat Serra, 27-21
Next: Friday at St. Ignatius
2. St. Ignatius (5-1)
Previous rank: 2
Last week results: Beat Bellarmine, 46-0
Next: Friday vs. Saint Francis
3. Los Gatos (5-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week results: Beat Menlo-Atherton, 21-14
Next: Thursday at Woodside Priory
4. Valley Christian (4-2)
Previous rank: 6
Last week results: Beat Riordan, 31-13
Next: Friday vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral
5. Salinas (5-1)
Previous rank: 7
Last week results: Beat Monterey, 28-21
Next: Friday at Aptos
6. Serra (2-4)
Previous rank: 4
Last week results: Lost to Saint Francis, 27-21
Next: Saturday vs. Mitty
7. Riordan (2-4)
Previous rank: 6
Last week results: Lost to Valley Christian, 31-13
Next: Saturday vs. Bellarmine
8. Soquel (4-2)
Previous rank: 8
Last week results: Beat Hollister, 28-10
Next: Thursday vs. Alvarez
9. Carmel (6-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week results: Idle
Next: Friday vs. Rancho San Juan
10. Half Moon Bay (6-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week results: Beat Milpitas, 33-14
Next: Friday at Sequoia
11. Menlo-Atherton (3-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last week results: Lost to Los Gatos, 21-14
Next: Friday at Menlo School
12. Wilcox (4-2)
Previous rank: HM
Last week results: Beat Menlo, 28-14
Next: Friday at Palo Alto
13. Menlo School (5-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week results: Lost to Wilcox, 28-14
Next: Friday vs. Menlo-Atherton
14. Burlingame (5-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week results: Beat Hillsdale, 21-12
Next: Friday at King's Academy
15. Sacred Heart Cathedral (3-3)
Previous rank: HM
Last week results: Beat Mitty, 35-28
Next: Friday at Valley Christian
Honorable mention: Aptos (4-2), Christopher (5-1), Hollister (4-2), Mitty (3-3), Palma (3-4), Palo Alto (5-1), Santa Teresa (5-1), Willow Glen (6-0)