Top 25 California Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 26, 2026
Here are High School On SI's California top 25 girls basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 26.
The rankings will be updated every Monday throughout the season.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Preseason | Dec. 8 | Dec. 15 | Dec. 22 | Dec. 29 | Jan. 5 | Jan. 12 | Jan. 19
1. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (25-1 – 1st last week)
Talk about a bounce-back week. After falling to Bishop McNamara (MD) and getting pushed by St. John Vianney (NJ) in a 78-70 win after that, Ontario Christian defeated a national title contender in Long island Lutheran (NY) 74-68 before putting up a combined 215 points in wins over Fairmont Prep and Mission Hills.
2. ARCHBISHOP MITTY (15-2 – 2nd)
For a few years now we've been saying that the gap between Archbishop Mitty and the rest of the WCAL (and CIF-CCS) is almost unthinkable. Well, it's even larger than ever in 2025-26. Through four conference wins against Archbishop Riordan, St. Ignatius, Valley Christian (San Jose), and Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep, the Monarchs are yet to allow 30 points and have scored an average of 75.
3. SIERRA CANYON (21-2 – 3rd)
What we just said about Mitty and the WCAL echoes true for Sierra Canyon and the vaunted Mission League. The Trailblazers are 7-0 with their 79-31 win over Marlborough on Jan. 14 still constituting their "closest" league game.
4. ETIWANDA (23-2 – 4th)
Etiwanda cracked the 100 points mark against a ranked team for the second time this season last week. After beating Moreno Valley 103-64 earlier in the month, the Eagles defeated Rancho Christian 104-73. A few days before that they beat Francis Parker 71-45 and Upland 73-11.
5. SAGE HILL (21-4 – 5th)
Last Monday brought what was on paper Sage Hill's best win of the season by far. The Lightning put an 88-58 hurting on a Bishop Gorman (NV) that entered ranked as high as fourth in the country among federation teams and 10th overall.
6. ST. MARY'S-STOCKTON (16-2 – 6th)
It was a statement week for the Rams, which routed Christian Brothers 72-39 and Caruthers 67-30.
7. MISSION HILLS (13-8 – 7th)
Even though it included a blowout loss, last week was another good one for the Grizzlies. Mission Hills beat Denver East (CO) 50-40, Rancho Bernardo 83-28, and San Marcos (San Marcos) 113-30 before losing 110-70 to No. 1 Ontario Christian.
8. SAN RAMON VALLEY (18-3 – 8th)
Speaking of big weeks, San Ramon Valley crushed California (San Ramon) 101-25 and Granada 92-20 in EBAL play before steamrolling Clayton Valley Charter 69-30 at Dublin's 11th Annual Elite Showcase.
9. MATER DEI (20-4 – 9th)
Like Sage Hill, Mater Dei is playing so well now that its unranked losses from prior months feel like they weren't even this season. The Monarchs upped their winning streak to 11 games by blowing out Santa Margarita 81-50 to take sole possession of first place in the Trinity League, beating JSerra 58-48 to keep it, and upending nationally ranked Bishop Gorman (NV) 68-64.
10. CLOVIS WEST (22-2 – 11th)
Once again pushed to the brink in TRAC play, the Golden Eagles held firm on the road to beat Clovis 54-50. Tuesday is one of the biggest games of California's regular season as they head to Central East looking for revenge and to stay tied atop the conference standings.
11. CORONA CENTENNIAL (14-3 – 14th)
After playing their opening games when most of their opponents were already halfway through their season, the Huskies have caught up and are starting to look like the juggernaut they are expected to be. In the span of four consecutive days they beat M.L. King 91-30, Moreno Valley 65-54, Santiago (Corona) 84-28, and Francis Parker 57-45. That's despite the fact that they were without Sydney Douglas, the No. 2 sophomore in the country, for the latter two games. Centennial has now won nine straight.
12. FRANCIS PARKER (13-7 – 11th)
It was a tough 1-2 week for the Lancers, but at least the losses were against Etiwanda and Corona Centennial and they mixed in a 52-39 league win against La Jolla Country Day.
13. FAIRMONT PREP (12-11 – 13th)
Holding tight in the rankings despite a 49-point loss, as the loss was to Ontario Christian. That loss was sandwiched in between double-digit wins over Brentwood and Westview.
14. CARONDELET (17-4 – 16th)
It was only fitting that the game between Oak Park and Carondelet, who've been ranked right next to each other for much of the season, went to overtime. And it was the Cougars who pulled out the 68-64 victory. They also scraped a solid Washington foe, Bothell, 66-24 earlier in the week.
15. OAK PARK (16-6 – 15th)
It would've been nice for Oak Park to notch a ranked win going into the postseason, but the Eagles have quite a few of those under their belt from prior weeks and months. They maintain their spot despite the overtime loss to Carondelet. Oak Park could make us eat our words, however, if they shock the world against Sierra Canyon on Saturday.
16. CLOVIS (14-9 – 18th)
It wasn't the week the Cougars were hoping for, but it was still a good week for them. They nearly took down Clovis West on Tuesday but fell 54-50. Three days later, they went to Central East and rallied in the final minute for a 51-47 win to force a three-way tie atop the TRAC standings.
17. CENTRAL EAST (12-7 – 17th)
Just a minute away from taking a stranglehold of the TRAC, Central East couldn't close out Clovis at home and that'll probably sting for a long time. But the Grizzlies are still in outstanding position thanks to their prior road win over Clovis West. On Tuesday they face Clovis West again, and at home.
18. BUCHANAN-CLOVIS (18-5 – 19th)
The Bears' three-game skid nearly turned into four when Clovis North gave them all that they could handle, but they prevailed 63-59 and then rolled Clovis East 66-31.
19. PRIORY (12-5 – 20th)
Priory's hot streak continues. The Panthers opened last week by outdueling Piedmont 48-46 before blowing out Menlo and Harker in league play.
20. JSERRA (17-5 – 12th)
It's been quite a fall-off for the Lions, who were one of the hottest teams in the nation two weeks ago and are now 0-3 in Trinity League play. Last week they lost 65-58 to Orange Lutheran and 58-48 to Mater Dei. Their overall body of work is still so strong that we're leaving them in the top 20 for now.
21. MORENO VALLEY (14-10 – 21st)
The Vikings have a chance to sweep the Ivy League on Friday if they can go two for two against reigning CIF-SS D1 champion Rancho Christian, this time as a road warrior.
22. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (18-5 – 22nd)
Before losing 104-73 to Etiwanda on Saturday, the Eagles had won three in a row by a combined score of 351-95, scoring at least 113 points each in wins over Hemet, Heritage (Menifee), and Canyon Springs. Yes, 351 points in three games.
23. VALENCIA-VALENCIA (20-4 – 25th)
It was another big week for the Vikings, which beat rivals Saugus and Hart convincingly to unofficially clinch the Foothill League crown. They put a cherry on top of it by beating Flintridge Prep in non-league play to end the week.
24. VENTURA (20-4 – 23rd)
Some seasons, the Channel League race is exciting, or at least competitive. This isn't one of those seasons. Ventura won 68-42 against Dos Pueblos, 69-21 over Pacifica (Oxnard), and 86-15 over Santa Barbara last week to move to 11-0. A win on Tuesday against San Marcos (Santa Barbara), which the Cougars beat 56-40 the first time, would clinch an outright conference title.
25. REDONDO UNION (14-8 – 24th)
Redondo registered a nice 72-50 win over West (Torrance) to move to 5-0 in Bay League play before just barely falling to Bishop Montgomery with star forward Abby Zimmerman unavailable. She'll back soon so it's not worth dropping the Sea Hawks much over.
ON THE BUBBLE:
BRENTWOOD, VILLA PARK, SAINT JOSEPH (LAKEWOOD), ARCHBISHOP RIORDAN, PIEDMONT, ST. IGNATIUS, SAINT FRANCIS (MOUNTAIN VIEW), SANTA MARGARITA, LA SALLE, BISHOP O'DOWD, CLAYTON VALLEY CHARTER, CARUTHERS, LA JOLLA COUNTRY DAY, CARDINAL NEWMAN, PINEWOOD, ESPERANZA, ANTELOPE