California CIF-Southern Section Girls Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 2, 2026
With the playoffs a week away, here are High School On SI's CIF-Southern Section girls basketball rankings for the week of Feb. 2.
The rankings will be released every Monday throughout the season.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Preseason | Dec. 1 | Dec. 8 | Dec. 15 | Dec. 22 | Dec. 29 | Jan. 5 | Jan. 12 | Jan. 19 | Jan. 26
1. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (26-1 – 1st last week)
Two of the fastest-paced teams in California – if not the country – will go at it on Tuesday when Ontario Christian plays Rancho Christian. Don't rule out the Knights from scoring 150 points.
2. SIERRA CANYON (24-2 – 2nd)
With a win against Harvard-Westlake on Tuesday, Sierra Canyon will be undefeated against Mission League teams through four seasons since leaving the Gold Coast League.
3. ETIWANDA (26-2 – 3rd)
The Eagles held off Mission Hills 63-51 in a tuneup game before finishing the regular season.
4. SAGE HILL (23-4 – 4th)
4-star Texas signee Amalia Holguin dropped 64 points on her senior night last week in a 101-26 beatdown of Laguna Beach.
5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (17-3 – 6th)
17 wins to three losses in the span of just five weeks? The Huskies hit their stride after a narrow Jan. 7 loss to Fairmont Prep and haven't lost since.
6. MATER DEI (22-5 – 5th)
After more than a month without losing, Mater Dei fell 46-42 to Ventura on Saturday for its first loss of the season that occurred in California. 42 points also constituted the Monarchs' second-lowest points total of the season behind their 61-38 loss to Newcastle (OK) at the Nike TOC. How it affects their momentum going into a rematch with JSerra and their placement in the CIF-SS Open Division versus Division 1 is yet to be seen.
7. JSERRA (19-5 – 9th)
Sweet revenge. The Lions beat rival Santa Margarita 61-48 and Orange Lutheran 42-41 after getting upset by both in the first go-around of Trinity League play.
8. FAIRMONT PREP (15-11 – 7th)
Finally a low-stress week for the Huskies for practically the first time all season. They won 71-53 against Redondo Union, 75-26 over Capistrano Valley Christian, and 76-50 over Leuzinger.
9. OAK PARK (17-7 – 8th)
Is Oak Park bound for the Open Division? Hard to argue either way, as the Eagles have been on the bubble from start to finish this regular season. If not, they might be the team to beat in CIF-SS Division 1.
10. VENTURA (20-4 – 13th)
Ventura's defense dazzled in a 46-42 upset of Mater Dei, which entered as one of the hottest teams in the entire nation. Sophomore guard Emma Anter emerged as a hero with a team-high 13 points on 4-8 shooting, all three-pointers.
11. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (19-6 – 11th)
Still the Ivy League champion. Rancho Christian will share the honor with Moreno Valley this season after avenging a Jan. 14 loss to the Vikings with a 77-62 victory. The Eagles aren't done playing regular season tests, however – this week brings Ontario Christian and Fairmont Prep. We could see the Eagles scoring 100 points in both games, but would that be enough to secure the victories?
12. MORENO VALLEY (15-11 – 10th)
MoVal couldn't replicate its stellar offensive showing from the first go-around of Ivy League play as it fell 77-62 to Rancho Christian on Friday. Monday's battle with rival Valley View, which it dismantled 85-14 in January, is its last game of the regular season.
13. REDONDO UNION (16-9 – 14th)
With the undermanned loss to Bishop Montgomery now more than a week into the rearview mirror, Redondo picked up wins over North (Torrance) and Rolling Hills Prep last week to go with a 71-53 loss to Fairmont Prep.
14. VALENCIA-VALENCIA (22-4 – 12th)
The rest of the Foothill League is ballparks below the Vikings this season. Like last week, this week should bring a pair of blowout conference wins for Valencia, and then it's time to see what the Vikings can do in the playoffs.
15. BRENTWOOD (20-6 – 15th)
One win away from sweeping the Gold Coast League. Look for the Eagles to finish strong against a Viewpoint team they beat 62-22 previously. Brentwood also mixed in a 53-50 win over dangerous Los Osos last week.
16. VILLA PARK (21-6 – 16th)
A league title will be at stake when Villa Park gets its rematch against Esperanza on Tuesday.
17. SAINT JOSEPH-LAKEWOOD (20-5 – 17th)
The Jesters clinched a Del Rey League title with a 69-52 win against St. Anthony on Thursday. However, whether or not it's an undisputed title is yet to be determined. Tuesday's regular season finale at La Salle will sort that out with La Salle unbeaten in conference play besides its 54-45 loss to Saint Joseph.
18. LA SALLE (24-3 – 20th)
La Salle has won 23 of its last 24 games with its only loss coming by single digits against Saint Joseph (Lakewood). If the Lancers can avenge that at home on Tuesday, they'll split the Del Rey League title with the Jesters.
19. ESPERANZA (18-9 – 19th)
After such a shaky start to the season (due mostly to a brutal strength of schedule), Esperanza has now won nine in a row dating back nearly a month. The Aztecs look to knock off Villa Park for the second time this season to on Tuesday for a conference sweep.
20. SANTA MARGARITA (17-9 – 18th)
The Eagles couldn't beat JSerra a second time or give Mater Dei a run for their money, but they've still been formidable. A win in Monday's finale against Orange Lutheran would keep them in the top 20 and give them a nice momentum boost entering the playoffs.
21. FLINTRIDGE PREP (21-3 – 21st)
Mercifully, Flintridge Prep's usual annual annihilation of the Prep League is almsot over. Can the Wolves make an underdog run in Division 1 if they make the D1 cut?
22. RIALTO (23-3 – 22nd)
Rialto finished the season on a 14-game winning streak with an undisputed Sunkist League title.
23. OAK HILLS (19-5 – 23rd)
Two games away from a Mojave River League sweep.
24. BECKMAN (22-5 – 24th)
The Patriots held off solid efforts from San Juan Hills and Aliso Niguel to clinch a South Coast League title.
25. LOS OSOS (19-8 – Bubble)
After losing by double digits to Rancho Cucamonga earlier in Baseline League play, Los Osos got revenge by double digits to return to the top 25. It closes the season against Etiwanda, and it goes without saying that a loss to Etiwanda – no matter the score – won't hurt their stock here.
ON THE BUBBLE:
ORANGE LUTHERAN, NORTH (TORRANCE), TROY, ROSARY ACADEMY, PORTOLA (IRVINE), ST. MARGARET'S, BISHOP MONTGOMERY