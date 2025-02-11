Top 25 California high school boys basketball rankings (2/10/2025)
The time is finally here. Time for the sections to invite all the very best to their championships tournaments and see where the top teams stand.
The Southern Section on Saturday announced all its pairings and several more sections will follow suit. Many eyes will be on the Open Division of the Southern Section, which this season was expanded to 10 teams, which is to the delight of most.
- CIF SOUTHERN SECTIONS | Boys/girls brackets
All 10 of those teams are in this week's California State rankings Top 25 presented by SBLive/High Schools on SI.
Note: Only teams that play for a CIF State California title were considered for this rankings, thus eliminating Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, which can and will play for a mythical national title. Notes and rankings below from Southern Section teams supplied by SBLive's Tarek Fattal.
CALIFORNIA BOYS BASKETBALL TOP 25 (2/10/2025)
1. Harvard-Westlake (27-1)
Mission League champions for seventh straight season.
2. Eastvale Roosevelt (27-2)
The Mustangs will start another journey toward an Open Division final.
3. St. Joseph-Santa Maria (27-1)
Closed the regular season with a big rout over Templeton 105-27 — the Knights' sixth game in triple digits (they've scored at least 90 six other times — and Mission College Prep (81-63). Tounde Yessoufou and Julius Price combined for 53 points in the win over Missicion College Prep and five scored in double figures vs. Templeton. Now it's on to the Central Section playoffs.
4. Santa Margarita (22-5)
The Eagles get big wins to cap the year, beating St. John Bosco and JSerra to win a share of the Trinity League.
5. Riordan (20-1)
Two games, two more lopsided WCAL wins over Serra (68-40) and St. Francis (82-25). Crusaders have allowed WCAL teams more than 40 points only twice. They are 11-0 in league play.
6. St. John Bosco (24-4)
The Braves are arguably the most talented team in SoCal. Co-Trinity League champs.
7. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (22-6)
Tyran Stokes is emerging as a facilitating leader and will make the Knights the top team nobody wants to play in the postseason.
8. Redondo Union (23-3)
The Sea Hawks are headed to the Open Division after earning a share of Bay League title.
9. Sierra Canyon (20-5)
The Trailblazers keep the Open Division playoff berth streak alive. Sierra Canyon is the only program to ever earn a berth into every Open Division playoff since its creation in 2017.
10. Salesian (23-2)
Finish off regular season with wins over Bethel (79-30) and Albany (75-42). Should be obvious No. 1 Open Division seed in the North Coast Section.
11. La Mirada (24-4)
Gateway League champs get into the Open Division led by Julien Gomez and Gene Roebuck.
12. JSerra (21-7)
The Lions do enough in the Trinity League to earn an Open Division berth for a second straight season.
13. Heritage Christian (25-3)
The Warriors are back in the Open Division for the first time since 2017 when it was 16 teams.
14. Mater Dei (20-8)
The Monarchs get into the playoffs as an at-large team and will be a Division 1 contender.
15. Montgomery (24-2)
Take down two 21-4 squads, one in spectacular fashion over Olympian (69-29) and the other solid over San Diego (65-49),
16. Mira Costa (25-3)
The Mustangs knock off Redondo Union in the season finale to earn a share of the Bay League title.
17. Crespi (20-8)
The Celts, led by Nevada commit Peyton White, will be the No. 1 seed in Division 1.
18. Inglewood (25-6)
Jason Crowe Jr. will have Division 1 defenses wondering how to stop him.
19. De La Salle (22-4)
End regular season on sour note with 67-48 loss at California-San Ramon despite 33 points from Oklahoma signee Alec Blair.
20. Rancho Cucamonga (23-7)
The Cougars win the Baseline League and are a sleeper to win the Division.
21. St. Anthony (18-6)
The Del Rey League champions win a very tough Del Rey League thanks to a 9-game winning streak.
22. Brentwood (24-4)
Gold Coast League champions led by a crop of youngsters in freshman Shalen Sheppard and sophomore AJ Okoh.
23. Inderkum (24-1)
Just keeps winning, over Bella Vista (89-40), Woodcreek (66-46) and NCS power Moreau Catholic (74-56). Siincere Hudson, a sophomore, leads team with 14.7 ppg scoring average.
24. San Marcos (23-3)
Utter balance — 13 points from Jalen Williams and 12 apiece by Richie Ramirez and Chris Crowell — in 60-39 win over 16-10 Poway squad.
25. San Ramon Valley (19-7)
After emotional win over Monte Vista due to the death of longtime assistant coach Hans de Lannoy, Wolves win outright EBAL due to two final-day upsets.