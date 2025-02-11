High School

Top 25 California high school boys basketball rankings (2/10/2025)

Southern Section gets playoffs started, the rest of the state isn't far behind

Mitch Stephens

Harvard-Westlake forward Nik Khamenia scores against Salesian in the 2024 CIF State Open Division final on March 8, 2024 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. The Wolverines won their second straight state Open Division and enter as the favorite to win a third straight but must first attempt a Southern Section crown. Either way, they will advance after earning the top seed in the Open Division which plays in pool play starting this week.
Harvard-Westlake forward Nik Khamenia scores against Salesian in the 2024 CIF State Open Division final on March 8, 2024 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. The Wolverines won their second straight state Open Division and enter as the favorite to win a third straight but must first attempt a Southern Section crown. Either way, they will advance after earning the top seed in the Open Division which plays in pool play starting this week. / Greg Jungferman

The time is finally here. Time for the sections to invite all the very best to their championships tournaments and see where the top teams stand.

The Southern Section on Saturday announced all its pairings and several more sections will follow suit. Many eyes will be on the Open Division of the Southern Section, which this season was expanded to 10 teams, which is to the delight of most.

All 10 of those teams are in this week's California State rankings Top 25 presented by SBLive/High Schools on SI.

Note: Only teams that play for a CIF State California title were considered for this rankings, thus eliminating Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, which can and will play for a mythical national title. Notes and rankings below from Southern Section teams supplied by SBLive's Tarek Fattal.

CALIFORNIA BOYS BASKETBALL TOP 25 (2/10/2025)

1. Harvard-Westlake (27-1)

Harvard-Westlake boys basketball
Harvard-Westlake (California) celebrates its championship at the 2025 Hoophall Classic with the tournament trophy. / Ross Van De Griek

Mission League champions for seventh straight season.

2. Eastvale Roosevelt (27-2)

The Mustangs will start another journey toward an Open Division final.

3. St. Joseph-Santa Maria (27-1)

High school boys basketball, Julius Price, California
St. Joseph-Santa Maria junior guard Julius Price started the 2024-25 season with quite a 3-game stretch in the Philippines with 78 points, 26 rebounds and 24 assists as the Knights scored triple digits in each victory with its top player. / Photo: Dennis Lee

Closed the regular season with a big rout over Templeton 105-27 — the Knights' sixth game in triple digits (they've scored at least 90 six other times — and Mission College Prep (81-63). Tounde Yessoufou and Julius Price combined for 53 points in the win over Missicion College Prep and five scored in double figures vs. Templeton. Now it's on to the Central Section playoffs.

4. Santa Margarita (22-5)

The Eagles get big wins to cap the year, beating St. John Bosco and JSerra to win a share of the Trinity League.

5. Riordan (20-1)

Andrew Hilman will be one of the most watched players Friday-Sunday at the Cali Live 24 event in Roseville.
Incoming junior guard Andrew Hilman has started already two seasons for Riordan's juggernaut Northern California squad. / File photo: Greg Jungferman

Two games, two more lopsided WCAL wins over Serra (68-40) and St. Francis (82-25). Crusaders have allowed WCAL teams more than 40 points only twice. They are 11-0 in league play.

6. St. John Bosco (24-4)

The Braves are arguably the most talented team in SoCal. Co-Trinity League champs.

7. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (22-6)

high school basketball; california; tyran stoke
Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks' forward Tyran Stokes attacks the rim against Fairfax on Friday, December 13, 2024. / Greg Fiore

Tyran Stokes is emerging as a facilitating leader and will make the Knights the top team nobody wants to play in the postseason.

8. Redondo Union (23-3)

The Sea Hawks are headed to the Open Division after earning a share of Bay League title.

9. Sierra Canyon (20-5)

The Trailblazers keep the Open Division playoff berth streak alive. Sierra Canyon is the only program to ever earn a berth into every Open Division playoff since its creation in 2017.

10. Salesian (23-2)

Finish off regular season with wins over Bethel (79-30) and Albany (75-42). Should be obvious No. 1 Open Division seed in the North Coast Section.

11. La Mirada (24-4)

high school basketball
La Mirada guard Julien Gomez drives to the rim in the Classic at Damien. / Michael Young

Gateway League champs get into the Open Division led by Julien Gomez and Gene Roebuck.

12. JSerra (21-7)

The Lions do enough in the Trinity League to earn an Open Division berth for a second straight season.

13. Heritage Christian (25-3)

The Warriors are back in the Open Division for the first time since 2017 when it was 16 teams.

14. Mater Dei (20-8)

The Monarchs get into the playoffs as an at-large team and will be a Division 1 contender.

15. Montgomery (24-2)

Take down two 21-4 squads, one in spectacular fashion over Olympian (69-29) and the other solid over San Diego (65-49),

16. Mira Costa (25-3)

The Mustangs knock off Redondo Union in the season finale to earn a share of the Bay League title.

17. Crespi (20-8)

The Celts, led by Nevada commit Peyton White, will be the No. 1 seed in Division 1.

18. Inglewood (25-6)

California; high school; Jason Crowe Jr.
Inglewood junior guard Jason Crowe Jr. scored 55 points in a narrow victory over Alijah Arenas at the Classic at Damien. / Greg Stein

Jason Crowe Jr. will have Division 1 defenses wondering how to stop him.

19. De La Salle (22-4)

End regular season on sour note with 67-48 loss at California-San Ramon despite 33 points from Oklahoma signee Alec Blair.

20. Rancho Cucamonga (23-7)

The Cougars win the Baseline League and are a sleeper to win the Division.

21. St. Anthony (18-6)

The Del Rey League champions win a very tough Del Rey League thanks to a 9-game winning streak.

22. Brentwood (24-4)

high school basketball
Sophomore AJ Okoh (left) and freshman Shalen Sheppard have Brentwood 22-3 after stunning Windward on the road Monday night. / Tarek Fattal

Gold Coast League champions led by a crop of youngsters in freshman Shalen Sheppard and sophomore AJ Okoh.

23. Inderkum (24-1)

Just keeps winning, over Bella Vista (89-40), Woodcreek (66-46) and NCS power Moreau Catholic (74-56). Siincere Hudson, a sophomore, leads team with 14.7 ppg scoring average.

24. San Marcos (23-3)

Utter balance — 13 points from Jalen Williams and 12 apiece by Richie Ramirez and Chris Crowell — in 60-39 win over 16-10 Poway squad.

25. San Ramon Valley (19-7)

MLK Classic presented by High School On SI
Luke Isaak of San Ramon Valley drives against Ajahni Charles of Bishop O'Dowd during the 27th MLK Classic at De La Salle High School. / Photo by Dennis Lee

After emotional win over  Monte Vista due to the death of longtime assistant coach Hans de Lannoy, Wolves win outright EBAL due to two final-day upsets.

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/California