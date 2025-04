Top 25 California high school softball rankings (4/16/2025)

SOFTBALL FINAL

Oaks Christian 10, Westlake 0

(5 Innings)

Terrianna Kelley went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Gianna Garcia went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Sophia Debs pitched 5 innings with 6 strikeouts. The Lions move to 10-4 and 4-2 in Marmonte League play. pic.twitter.com/fLnrgjuqTi