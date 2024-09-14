Top 25 California Southern Section high school football scoreboard, Week 3 (9/13/24)
Here are the Week 3 scores and notable stats for Top 25 teams in the CIF Southern Section. Check back for updates as more stats are reported and this page updates with more information.
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, SEPT. 12
Chaparral 56, Temecula Valley 2: Dane Weber was responsible for five TDs, three passing and two running. Weber is only a sophomore.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 13
NOTE: Top 25-ranked teams on a BYE: No. 7 Sierra Canyon, No. 10 Gardena Serra
Bishop Gorman (NV) 55, Orange Lutheran 28: The Lancers led 7-0 at one point, but that was the best of it. The Gaels led 35-14 at halftime.
JSerra 28, San Diego Lincoln 19: Who else? Ryan Hopkins leads JSerra. Breakout Player of the Year.
Santa Margarita 37, Oaks Christian 17: The Eagles were too much for the Lions. Santa Margarita has won three straight. John Gazzaniga was 15 for 23 for 293 yards and three touchdowns.
Servite 38, Notre Dame Sherman Oaks 17: The Friars running attack is proving to be one of the best in the Southland. Scored five TDs tonight on the ground, led by Quaid Carr.
Oak Hills 28, Beaumont 19: Karson Cox scored three touchdowns on the ground.
San Clemente 28, Corona del Mar 0: Colin Kohl rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns.
Yorba Linda 29, Charter Oak 28: Chargers fall despite Corin Berry's 305 yards and four TDs.
Los Alamitos 38, St. Paul 14
Murrieta Valley 42, Murrieta Mesa 0
Bishop Amat 47, Vista Murrieta 42
Edison 41, Palos Verdes 7
Millikan 37, Upland 27
Cathedral 35, Chaminade 14:
Newbury Park 44, St. Pius 14
Downey 21, Saratoga Springs Westlake (UT) 0
Mira Costa 34, Damien 30
Oxnard Pacifica 28, Rio Mesa 21
Mission Viejo 63, Palmdale Highland 6
SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
St. John Bosco, San Mateo Serra
Mater Dei, Kahuku (HI)
Corona Centennial, Lone Peak (UT)
