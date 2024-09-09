Top 25 California Southern Section high school football rankings (9/8/2024)
The landscape of high school football in the Southland is starting to take shape after the conclusion of Week 2. You might even say things are taking shape nationally, too, after Mater Dei thumped Bishop Gorman on Friday night.
Here are the latest rankings as of September 8, 2024. (rankings released every Sunday)
TOP 25 CIF-SS RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)
1. Mater Dei (2-0)
Mater Dei rolled Bishop Gorman in national showdown, 31-15; at Hawaii Kahukul; 1
2. St. John Bosco (3-0)
Madden Williams had a performance that could win an ESPY; at San Mateo Serra; 2
3. Mission Viejo (3-0)
Diablos rout Liberty of Nevada 46-0; at Highland; 3
4. JSerra (3-0)
JSerra QB Ryan Hopkins was at it again, throwing for three TDs and running one in, too. Lions beat Clovis North 35-6; vs. San Diego Lincoln; 4
5. Orange Lutheran (3-0)
Jae Nembhard continues to step up at the running back position — just a sophomore. Lancers edge St. Frances (MD) 15-13; at Bishop Gorman; 5
6. Santa Margarita (2-1)
Eagles win second straight, topping Bakersfield Liberty 42-3; vs. Oaks Christian; 6
7. Sierra Canyon (2-2)
Trailblazers took St. John Bosco to the brink without veteran running back Dane Dunn; BYE; 7
8. Corona Centennial (1-2)
Huskies get back on track with win over Timpview (UT). Braylin Drake scored four touchdowns — sophomore tailback; vs. Lone Peak (UT); 8
9. Servite (3-0)
Friars gut out a 14-0 win at Chaminade to stay unbeaten; vs. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks; 9
10. Gardena Serra (2-1)
Serra tops Long Beach Poly 27-21 in San Diego on Saturday; BYE; 10
11. Chaparral (3-0)
Pumas were idle in Week 2 on a bye; vs. Temecula Valley; 12
12. Vista Murrieta (3-0)
Broncos beat Orange Vista 48-19 thanks to Bryson Beaver and Devon Leonard; 20
13. Murrieta Valley (1-1)
Nighthawks were idle in Week 2 on a bye; vs. Murrieta Mesa; 13
14. Oaks Christian (2-1)
Oaks Christian debuted freshman QB Tre Towns Jr., who threw for 211 yards and five TDs in a 48-0 win over Eastvale Roosevelt; at Santa Margarital (at Trabuco Hills); 17
15. Newbury Park (3-0)
Panthers stay unbeaten with Brady Smigiel and Shane Rosenthal leading the way in a 36-3 win over Oxnard Pacifica; vs. St. Pius; 18
16. Oak Hills (3-0)
Karson Cox is up to 10 touchdowns in three games; vs. Citrus Valley; 15
17. Los Alamitos (2-1)
Griffins lost to Mililani (HI) 27-24; at St. Paul; 11
18. Palos Verdes (2-1)
Sea Kings get a 21-17 victory over Corona del Mar; at Edison; 19
19. Cathedral (3-0)
QB Jaden Jefferson threw for 327 yards and four TDs; vs. Chaminade; 22
20. San Clemente (1-2)
Tritons lose to La Costa Canyon 27-17; vs. Corona del Mar; 21
21. Upland (2-1)
Lost a narrow one to Villa Park, 34-33. Missed extra points made the difference; vs. Long Beach Millikan; 14
22. Oxnard Pacifica (2-1)
Pacifica lost big to Newbury Park; at Rio Mesa; 16
23. Damien (3-0)
Spartans took it to St. Paul, beating them 37-10; vs. Mira Costa; 23
24. Downey (3-0)
Oscar Rios is an underrated QB. Downey edges Millikan 68-67; vs. Saratoga Springs Westlake (UT); Unranked
25. Charter Oak (3-0)
Chargers topped Muir 38-21; vs. Yorba Linda; Unranked
OUT: Long Beach Poly; Yorba Linda
IN: Charter Oak; Downey
