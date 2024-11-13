Top high school football quarterfinal matchups in CIF Southern Section, LA City
In the snap of a finger, the 212 teams that played in the opening round of the CIF Southern Section high school football playoffs is cut in half. And the same in the LA City Section, from 48 to 24, plus the eight Open Division teams that had a first-round bye.
All 14 divisions in the Southern Section and all four divisions in the City Section will be in action, competing in the quarterfinals, Friday night.
Of course, one of the biggest storylines in Division 1 of the Southern Section is if anyone can challenge No. 1 Mater Dei. Sierra Canyon will get another shot at the Monarchs after falling to them in the D1 semifinals last year, 42-14.
All for Division 1 matchups are worth keeping an eye on, but one matchups draws more appeal than the others: Corona Centennial at Mission Viejo.
Here are the most compelling quarterfinal matchups this Friday night.
1. Centennial (8-2) at Mission Viejo (10-0), D1
Call it the Southern California public school Superbowl. (PREVIEW)
2. Newbury Park (11-0) at San Clemente (6-5), D2
The season's biggest test for Newbury Park will come in the biggest game of the season when it travels to San Clemente, which was a Division 1 playoff team last year.
Newbury Park QB Brady Smigiel (Florida State commit) versus San Clemente LB Matai Tagoa'i (USC).
3. La Habra (10-1) at Simi Valley (10-1), D3
Just two losses between the two programs heading into this quarterfinal. Simi Valley has a little more star power in QB Tagg Harrison and RB Brice Hawkins. La Habra does everything by committee.
This is one of the best coaching matchups of any quarterfinal in any division: Jim Benkert vs. Frank Mazzotta.
4. Culver City (8-3) at Apple Valley (7-3), D4
Culver City's Seth Shigg had more than 450 all-purpose yards and five TDs (throwing three) in round one. Now, he'll be on the road at Apple Valley where it will be cold and AV likes to play physical smashmouth football.
Something's gotta give.
5. Muir (9-2) at St. Francis (4-7), D6
A local showdown, per se. The two school are separated by just 2.5 half miles. St. Francis has a healthy John Sanders and veteran coach in Dean Herrington with a second chance at football after earning a playoff berth out of the Angelus League.
Muir has to standout junior tailbacks in Alijah Parker and Zion McDonald. They've combined for more than 1,500 yards and 20 TDs.
6. Dorsey (7-3) at Narbonne (8-2), CITY OPEN
The score might not be close, but the interest in this game is high because it will be Narbonne's first game since September 27 after all the other teams in the Marine League boycotted the Gauchos.
7. Gardena (7-3) at Birmingham (5-4), CITY OPEN
Birmingham begins the journey for a fifth straight Open Division City title after starting this season 0-4 before rolling through the West Valley League and allowing just 14 points in its last 14 games.
