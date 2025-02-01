Tounde Yessoufou live updates scoring: Baylor signee charges toward California state record (2-1-2025)
SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA — The names read like basketball legends, because quite frankly, they are: Bill Russell. Jason Kidd. Bill Walton. Reggie Miller Gary Payton.
The modern list are perennial NBA all-stars: James Harden, Russell Westbrook. Kawhi Leonard. Damian Lillard. Paul George.
What they all have in common is this: They played high school basketball in California.
St. Joseph of Santa Maria senior Tounde Yessoufou, a soft-spoken, hard-charging, relentless 6-foot-6 power wing, will like Saturday pass all names to the top of the California career scoring list. He's 26 points shy of the leader Demarcus Nelson, who played 2001-2003 at Vallejo High School and 2004 at Sheldon-Sacramento.
- TOUNDE YESSOUFOU | The night before the record, climbs to within 26
Yessoufou, a native the West African nation of Benin, has poured in 3,437 points over his 119-game, game career according to statistics tracked on MaxPreps. Nelson, according to a record book tabbed by CalHiSports for over 50 years, has Nelson at 3,462.
Yessoufou isn't nearly a one-man gang. He plays for a 24-1 St. Joseph team that is ranked No. 3 in California. The Knights host Weston Ranch of Stockton (24-1) in a 5 p.m. game Saturday which Yessoufou is on pace to break the record. A model of consistency, he averages 28.2 points per game this season and has averaged 28.9 during his career.
We are at the game and tracking Yessoufou's every bucket which will will do here below. We'll add Twitter video highlights of some of his better buckets, including what we hope is the one that puts him over the top. So keep scrolling down throughout the day and hopefully by roughly 6 p.m. PDT, there will be a new California scoring career champion.
TOUNDE YESSOUFOU LIVE UPDATES 2-1-2025
Pregame
1st quarter