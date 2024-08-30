Vote: Who is California's top high school linebacker?
While linebacker isn't the first position that comes to mind when most people think of California high school football stars, California is usually loaded with linebacker talent.
And it would be an understatement to say 2024 is no different. California is currently brimming with even more top-end talent at the position than in some recent years, and it's deep as ever too.
With that said, we want to know who you think is the top high school linebacker in the state. Choose any player to make SBLive's pre-season top 50, and vote to your heart's content through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Results will be announced in the following days.
Meet the candidates:
Matai Tagoa’i, San Clemente, USC: Long and lean 6-foot-4, 200-pounder is the state’s No. 4 recruit overall. Excellent in pass coverage.
Noah Mikhail, Bonita, Texas A&M: A much different build than Tagoa’i, the 6-3, 227-pounder is stout, but still long and rangy. He’s sideline-to-sideline on the defensive end, but can also play tight end. He had 166 tackles in 2023, sixth most in the state.
Madden Faraimo, JSerra Catholic, undecided: One look at Faraimo and you know what position he plays. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound national recruit carries offers to Texas, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC. He tallied 101 tackles and two sacks last season for JSerra.
Marco Jones, San Ramon Valley, Texas A&M: The menacing 6-5, 240-pound middle linebacker for the Wolves has piled up 318 tackles over the last two seasons. He might move to edge rusher in college. He’s ranked No. 9 in the state overall.
Mark Iheanachor, Narbonne, SMU: The 6-2, 215-pounder picked the Mustangs over 21 other offers, including Oklahoma, Arizona State and Kansas State, all places he visited. Also a standout running back — he rushed for 852 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior — he’s being recruited as a LB.
LaVar Arrington, Charter Oaks, Penn State: The Nittany Lions are known for their linebackers over the years — including his father by the same name who was an All-American for Penn State in 1998 — and they’ll get another top-notch standout in the 6-4, 215-pounder. Extremely fast, he had 65 tackles and 12 sacks as a junior.
Abduall Sanders Jr., Mater Dei, Alabama: Versatility is Sanders' best asset. He can play off the edge. He can drop back in coverage. He can run with the quick guys. He can clog up run gaps, too. Listed at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Sanders recorded 48 tackles and caused three fumbles last season for the Monarchs.
Weston Port, San Juan Hills, UCLA: The 6-2, 225-pounder picked the Bruins over 32 other schools, including Auburn, BYU and Georgia. He had 128 tackles and three interceptions as a junior.
McKay Madsen, Clovis North: The 6-2, 220-pounder led the Broncos to 13 straight victories last season not only by rushing for more than 1,000 yards, scoring 18 touchdowns and adding 75 tackles with four interceptions. A tremendous athlete, he also won two state track and field titles, taking the shot put (63-6) and discus (206-8).
Etene Pritchard, Pittsburg, San Diego State: The fleet and strong 6-1, 185-pounder could move to strong safety in college. He has 204 career tackles in his first three seasons with 7.5 sacks and 28 tackles for loss.
Venilaite Wolfgramm, Inglewood: The 6-foot, 225-pounder had 136 tackles and 10 for loss as a junior. The stout 6-foot, 225-pound backer holds offers to Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Michigan State.
Nick Lavizzo, Pacifica: SMU, North Texas and Florida Atlantic are among the colleges that have offered the 6-foot, 201-pounder, who has 197 career tackles.
Carter Jones, Crean Lutheran: The Cal-bound standout stands 6-feet and weighs 210 pounds. He has 17 offers in all and has received offers from Florida State, Boston College, Miami, Michigan State and Oklahoma. He had 152 tackles last season.
Duke Giarraputo, Loyola: The 6-3, 210-pounder has nine offers, including SMU and Arizona.
Cory McEnroe, Thousand Oaks: Had 124 tackles, including career high 20 in a 38-23 win over Moorpark, last season. The 6-2, 225-pounder had at least 10 tackles in six games.
Sirr Bible, Millikan, San Jose State: The Bible name is known well in Southern California, and football is the family business. This 6-foot-1, 220-pound inside backer has natural instincts that allow him to pursue ball carriers and anticipate play development well. Bible is set for a huge senior season.
Jackson Cahoon, St. Francis-Mountain View: The 6-1, 220-pounder has 11 college offers including Army and Navy.
Christian Knoos, Oaks Christian, Davis: Knoos picked Davis over numerous Ivy League schools along with Army, Washington State, Louisville and San Jose State.
Ryan Barrios, Citrus Valley: Had 103 tackles in 2023 with three sacks and six pass deflections
Jaire Broach, Desert Hot Springs: The 6-foot, 200-pounder led all juniors in tackles last season with 220, almost 17 per game for the 9-4 Golden Eagles
Talanoa Ili, Orange Lutheran: With two more seasons to play in his high school career, Ili could end up being the top backer in California heading into the fall of 2025. As a sophomore he recorded 15 tackles for loss, including four sacks. Ili carries offers from Miami, Arizona, Florida, Michigan and Notre Dame.
Tristan Phillips, Ventura: The 6-3, 215-pounder is also a standout basketball player. On the gridiron he has 102 career tackles.
Kenneth Goodwin, Narbonne: Has all sorts of college interest, including Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Michigan and Georgia, all among the 23 who have offered him a scholarship. He might end up a strong safety at 6-1, 205.
Jonathan McKinley, Centennial: McKinley tallied 39 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 12 hurries as a sophomore for the Huskies last season, and could double the tackles and sacks this upcoming fall. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder holds offers to Cal, SMU, UNLV and San Diego State.
Oscar Aguilar, Downey: The 6-3, 205-pounder is ranked the No. 96 California recruit overall from the Class of 2026.
Ezaya Tokio, Oceanside: The big rangy backer (6-4, 200) has 132 career tackles, two sacks and three pass deflections.
Fifita Moore, Centennial: Arizona has made an offer to the 6-1, 225-pounder.
Irvrick Carrigan, Santa Margarita: A transfer from Los Alamitos, the 5-11, 205-pounder should be a big contributor for the state's No. 12 team.
Tim Ioane, Tustin: The 6-1, 205-pounder is ranked the No. 63 linebacker in the country.
Christian Panapa, Orange Lutheran: The big hitter is only 5-10, 190, but he packs a powerful punch. He already has an offer from Louisville.
Lucio Ascolani, Vincent Memorial, Sr. — 197 tackles, 17 for loss
Jaymere Broach, Desert Hot Springs, Sr. — 164 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 caused fumbles
Jason Davis Jr., Gridley, Jr. — 138 tackles, 12 games
Kody Galloway, Banning, So. — 131 tackles, 17 for loss, 6.5 sacks
Matthew Galvan, Diamond Bar, Sr. — 150 tackles in 11 games, 274 career tackles
Abee Hernandez, Strathmore, Sr. — 152 tackles, 2 FR for 12-4 Spartans
Roman Jacobs, Palo Alto, Sr. — OLB 160 tackles, 9 for loss, 2 sacks
Joseph Kessler, Palo Alto, Sr. — MLB had 175 tackles
Talan Lamattina, Liberty-Madera, Sr. — 146 tackles, 11 for loss
Troy Long, Ramona, Jr., — 174 tackles, 5 sacks
Henry Masters, Los Gatos, Sr. — 172 tackles for NorCal champions
Tyler Romo, Immanuel, Jr. — 152 tackles, 4 sacks
Isaiah Ruiz, West Covina, Sr. — 145 tackles, 24 for loss, 7.5 sacks
Dominic Wilson, Tulare Union, Sr. — MLB 155 tackles
Zachariah Winters, Lynwood, Jr. — 178 tackles