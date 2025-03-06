Vote: Who should be High School On SI's California High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (3/4/2025)
Here are the candidates for SBLive's California Girls High School Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 24-March 1
Presley Berry, a junior guard at Faith Christian, combined for 43 points in two games last week, scoring 26 in an 83-34 win over Vacaville Christian on Feb. 25 and 7 in a 52-33 win over Sacramento Adventist on Feb. 27. Averaging 19.3 points in 28 games this season.
Amiyya Castanos, a sophomore guard at Verdugo Hills, combined for 50 points in two games last week, scoring 23 in a 54-49 win over Kennedy on Feb. 25 and 27 in a 50-43 win over George Washington Prep on March 1. Averaging 18.4 points this season.
Rayleen Castanos, a senior guard at Verdugo Hills, combined for 26 points in two games last week, scoring 14 in a 54-49 win over Kennedy on Feb. 25 and 12 in a 50-43 win over George Washington Prep on March 1. Averaging 14.9 points this season.
Danica Chavez, a senior guard at Colusa, scored 36 points in a 66-39 win over Orland on Feb. 25. Averaging 18.8 points in 28 games this season.
Brianna Collins, a senior guard at Diego Rivera, scored 31 points in a 55-17 win over Canoga Park on Feb. 24. Averaging 20.1 points in 22 games this season.
Kinidi Curl, a senior guard at Hamilton, combined for 40 points in two games last week, scoring 23 in a 67-47 win over Palisades on Feb. 25 and 17 in a 63-52 win over Westchester on March 1. Averaging 19.2 points in 26 games this season.
Laila Florvilus, a senior guard at St. Bernard's, scored 18 points in a 47-45 loss to Dougherty Valley on Feb. 25. Averaged 19.6 points this season and 17.6 for her entire high school career.
Jade Fort, a senior guard at Hamilton, combined for 44 points in two games last week, scoring 18 in a 67-47 win over Palisades on Feb. 25 and 26 in a 63-52 win over Westchester on March 1. Averaging 22.3 points this season.
Amara Galvan, a senior guard at Cloverdale, combined for 37 points in two games last week, scoring 22 in a 64-49 win over Fort Bragg on Feb. 25 and 15 in a 67-50 loss to St. Patrick-St. Vincent on Feb. 28. Averaged 16.0 points in 27 games this season.
Tati Griffin, a freshman forward at Ontario Christian, scored 29 points and added 12 rebounds, leading the Knights to a 65-63 Open Division title win over Etiwanda for the program's first CIF Southern Section title.
Ruiqi Liu, a senior guard at Menlo School, combined for 61 points in three games last week, scoring 14 in a 61-27 win over Pacific Grove on Feb. 25, 20 in a 51-26 win over Notre Dame on Feb. 27 and 27 in a 54-51 win over Harker on March 1. Averaging 17.3 points in 23 games this season.
Lauren Harris, a junior guard at Faith Christian, combined for 66 points in two games last week, scoring 43 in an 83-34 win over Vacaville Christian on Feb. 25 and 23 in a 52-33 win over Sacramento Adventist on Feb. 27. Averaging 29 points in 28 games played this season.
Kloe Kist, a sophomore guard at Trinity, scored 10 points in a 41-29 win over Quincy on Feb. 25. Averaging 15.2 points in 29 games this season.
Esabel Otsuji, a senior at West Campus, scored 17 points in a 36-32 loss to Liberty Ranch on Feb. 25. Averaged 19.7 points in 28 games this season.
Aaliyah Perez, a freshman guard at Burney, scored 18 points in a 63-44 loss to Weed on Feb. 26. That was her third straight game scoring in double figures. Averaging 18.6 points in 28 games this season.
Payton Siquig, a sophomore guard at Kennedy, combined for 38 points in two games last week, scoring 11 in a 53-23 loss to St. Patrick-St. Vincent on Feb. 25 and 27 in a 63-57 loss to Fort Bragg on Feb. 28. Averaged 18. 3 points in 27 games this season.
Haley Smith, a junior at Liberty Ranch, combined for 30 points in two games last week, scoring four in a 36-32 win over West Campus on Feb. 25 and 26 in a 55-50 win over Riverbank on Feb. 27. Averaging 19.6 points in 27 games this season.
Kiera Thomas, a freshman guard at Immanuel, scored 16 points in a 58-36 win over Santa Ynez on Feb. 28. Averaging 17. 8 points in 32 games this season.
Jordan Washington, a senior center at Justin-Siena, scored 27 points in a 67-57 win over Moreau Catholic on Feb. 26. Averaged 16.6 points in 29 games this season.
Karen Xin, a senior guard at Menlo School, combined for 55 points in three games last week, scoring 24 in a 61-27 win over Pacific Grove on Feb. 25, 17 in a 51-26 win over Notre Dame on Feb. 27 and 14 in a 54-51 win over Harker on March 1.