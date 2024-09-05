Week 2 predictions, storylines in California Southern Section high school football
The only game more anticipated than Mater Dei versus St. John Bosco each fall is when Bishop Gorman from Las Vegas comes to town — that’s what’s happening this Friday night.
Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings, will play at No. 1 Mater Dei on national television this week in a game that could have major implications later this season.
As we head into Week 2, there are questions that arise after Week 1 performances. Each week, SBLive's Tarek Fattal will predict winners of the top matchups and provide notable storylines to keep an eye on Friday night.
TAREK'S TALLY (prediction W-L record)
Here are the top games to watch and storylines to keep an eye on in Week 2.
PREDICTIONS FOR WEEK 2 TOP GAMES
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise)
Bishop Gorman (NV) (1-0) vs. No. 1 Mater Dei (1-0), at Santa Ana Bowl (TV)
This game will be nationally televised on Bally Sports and can be watched via NFHS Network as No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the country go head to head.
PREVIEW: Will this game be the deciding factor for the crowning of the 2024 mythical national championship?
WHO WILL WIN?
THE PICK: Mater Dei
No. 2 St. John Bosco (2-0) at No. 7 Sierra Canyon (2-1), 7:30 p.m. (Sat.)
The last time these two squared off, it was during the 2021 abbreviated spring season after COVID-19 wiped away the 2020 fall season.
Sierra Canyon was just starting its ascension into Division 1-playoff football, or at least made its aspirations for it known. The Trailblazers didn't break into the Division 1 playoffs until last year, but coach Jon Ellinghouse's expectations are to keep the program a mainstay in the Southern Section's top playoff division.
WHO WILL WIN?
St. John Bosco beat Sierra Canyon 42-21 that night in March of 2021, but the Trailblazers proved they belong.
This 2024 version of St. John Bosco is borderline mysterious. The notion that the Braves are 'down' was put to rest when they beat Chaminade-Madonna (FL) two weeks ago.
St. John Bosco is not down. It's just young and unproven. The household names are there, you just don't know them yet.
THE PICK: St. John Bosco
No. 16 Oxnard Pacifica (2-0) at No. 18 Newbury Park (2-0)
First one to 50 wins.
Newbury Park QB Brady Smigiel has thrown for six TDs and 482 yards in two games. Pacifica's Dominic Duran has tossed 10 TDs and 730 yards in two games. Both quarterbacks have yet to throw an interception.
WHO WILL WIN?
The wideouts are spectacular, too. Newbury Park's Shane Rosenthal and Pacifica's Savion Taylor are electric.
THE PICK: Newbury Park
MADDEN IAMLEAVA ON THE MOVE?
Where in the world is Madden Iamaleava?
The UCLA commit, and 4-star recruit, is no longer listed on the Warren High roster. The highly-touted quarterback has been rumored to be on the move after not playing in the Bears 36-0 loss to Serra on Friday, Aug. 30.
Iamaleava and wideout Jace Brown - also a UCLA commit - were not at the game.
It's possible the two could be headed to Long Beach Poly, according to a tweet from Eric Sondheimer of the LA Times.
