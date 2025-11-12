High School

High School on SI Northwest Region Football Rankings — Nov. 12, 2025

No. 3 Corner Canyon reaches Utah Class 6A semifinals; Puyallup moves up one spot to No. 4

Puyallup climbed to No. 4 in this week's High School on SI Northwest Region rankings.
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

The Utah playoffs reached the semifinal round this week, and No. 3 Corner Canyon cruised to a 56-14 victory over Syracuse to keep its hopes of repeating as Class 6A champion alive.

Lone Peak, the only team to beat the Chargers this season, knocked Davis out of the Top 10 with a 41-38 upset as the Knights continued their charge with the return of starting QB Kepa Niumeitolu from an injury that sidelined him for four weeks. 

Taking the Darts’ place in the rankings is Bishop Kelly, the No. 1 team in the High School on SI Idaho Top 15 that is just two wins away from capturing the 5A state title.

In addition, Washington’s top-ranked team Puyallup moved up one spot to No. 4, changing places with Willamette after blasting Kamiak 78-0 in the Class 4A play-in round.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northwest Region (Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming).

1. Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.) (10-0)

Last week: Idle

This week: Fountain-Fort Carson, Class 5A playoffs

2. West Linn (Ore.) (10-0)

Last week: Def. Roosevelt (Portland, Ore.) 56-7

This week: vs. Jesuit (Portland, Ore.), Class 6A quarterfinals

3. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (10-1)

Last week: Def. Syracuse (Utah) 56-14

This week: vs. Mountain Ridge (Herriman, Utah), Class 6A semifinals

4. Puyallup (Wash.) (10-0)

Last week: Def. Kamiak (Mukilteo, Wash.) 78-0

This week: vs. Eastlake (Sammamish, Wash.), Class 4A playoffs

5. Willamette (Eugene, Ore.) (10-0)

Last week: Def. Mountainside (Beaverton, Ore.) 42-20

This week: vs. Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.), Class 6A quarterfinals

6. Lake Oswego (Ore.) (9-1)

Last week: Def. Sprague (Salem, Ore.) 49-14

This week: vs. Sprague (Salem, Ore.), Class 6A quarterfinals

7. Lake Stevens (Wash.) (10-0)

Last week: Def. Woodinville (Wash.) 56-28

This week: vs. Kamiakin (Kennewick, Wash.), Class 4A playoffs

8. Ridgeline (Millville, Utah) (12-0)

Last week: Def. Park City (Utah) 49-3

This week: vs. Provo (Utah), Class 4A semifinals

9. Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) (10-0)

Last week: Idle

This week: Eaglecrest, Class 5A playoffs

10. Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) (11-0)

Last week: Def. Blackfoot (Idaho) 40-8

This week: vs. Skyline (Idaho Falls), Class 5A semifinals

Under Consideration

Billings Central Catholic (Mont.)

Chiawana (Pasco, Wash.)

Lone Peak (Highland, Utah)

Mountain Ridge (Herriman, Utah)

O’Dea (Seattle)

Ralston Valley (Arvada, Colo.)

Skyridge (Lehi, Utah)

Summit (Bend, Ore.)

Star Valley (Afton, Wyo.)

RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

