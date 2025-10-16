Last year's Colorado 5A Finalists Face Critical League Matchups in Week 8 of High School Football Season
Three weeks remain in the high school football regular season in Colorado, and High School on SI Colorado will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the weekend, here are five games to watch around the state.
Eaglecrest (6-1) at Cherry Creek (7-0), Thursday
The Bruins continue to top the High School on SI Northwest Region rankings but face their stiffest test in 5A Centennial League play this week against the Raptors, who seek to end a seven-game losing streak in the series.
After a slow start to the season for Cherry Creek senior QB Brady Vodicka, he has thrown for at least three touchdowns in each of the Bruins’ past five games, including four in last week’s 56-0 win over Arapahoe.
Fountain-Fort Carson (6-1) at Legend (6-1), Thursday
The Titans look to defend their 5A Southern League title, but first, they must hold off the visiting Trojans, who have already exceeded their win total from a year ago as one of the surprise teams of the season.
Fountain-Fort Carson is led by junior RB Dakari Releford Jr., who has gone over 100 yards in every game this year — including 170 yards and two touchdowns last week against Regis Jesuit. Legend senior QB DJ Bordeaux has accounted for 30 touchdowns in his first season back after two years in Georgia, throwing for 1,513 yards and 22 scores while running for 469 yards and eight TDs.
Palmer Ridge (7-0) at Vista Ridge (6-1), Friday
Bragging rights in the 4A Soco are on the line as the Bears make the 20-mile drive to Colorado Springs to face the Wolves. Palmer Ridge has won 19 straight league games and five in a row over Vista Ridge. For the hosts to end that streak, they’ll need to slow Bears senior RB Jackson Mabe (707 yards, 11 TDs).
Buena Vista (6-0) at Rye (6-1), Friday
Who wins the 1A Tri-Peaks League championship very well could come down to who wins this matchup in the shadow of Greenhorn Mountain in the Spanish Peaks. The Demons have won the last 10 in the series with the host Thunderbolts, who went 2-7 a year ago but have bounced back behind freshman QB Brady Baumgartner, who’s thrown for six touchdowns and run for six.
Sanford (5-1) at Mancos (5-1), Friday
Two of the top teams in the eight-man ranks square off in Mancos, where the Bluejays hope to extend their five-game win streak over their Mountain League rivals. The Mustangs are led by senior RB Trason Gartrell (1,094 yards, 17 TDs), while Mancos counters with its two-headed backfield combo of senior Jonah Ritter (663 yards, nine TDs) and junior Michael Resner (655 yards, 10 TDs).