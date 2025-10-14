High School on SI Northwest Region Football Rankings — Oct. 14, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
The top 10 teams in the Northwest Region all won last week, most doing so by lopsided margins.
However, there will be a shakeup next week after No. 2 West Linn and No. 3 Lake Oswego meet in a rematch of last year’s Oregon Class 6A Open Division championship game. The defending champion Lions will travel to meet the Lakers and their star running back, University of Utah commit LaMarcus Bell.
Meanwhile, Utah has reached the final week of the regular season, and Alaska will play two of its three state championship games this week, with Soldotna and Latrhrop playing for the Division II title and Homer and Barrow in the Division III final.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northwest Region (Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming).
High School on SI Northwest Region Rankings — Oct. 14, 2025
1. Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Arapahoe (Centennial, Colo.) 56-0
This week: vs. Eaglecrest (Centennial, Colo.)
2. West Linn (Ore.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Lakeridge (Lake Oswego, Ore.) 30-20
This week: at No. 3 Lake Oswego
3. Lake Oswego (Ore.) (6–0)
Last week: Def. Tigard (Ore.) 45-21
This week: vs. No. 2 West Linn
4. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (7-1)
Last week: Def. American Fork (Utah) 37-21
This week: at Lehi (Utah)
5. Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Bethel (Wash.) 20-10
This week: vs. Olympia (Wash.)
6. Ridgeline (Millville, Utah) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Green Canyon (North Logan, Utah) 49-14
This week: vs. Bear River (Garland, Utah)
7. Lake Stevens (Wash.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Jackson (Everett, Wash.) 42-0
This week: at Ferndale (Wash.)
8. Davis (Kaysville, Utah) (8-1)
Last week: Def. Layton (Utah) 42-7
This week: vs. Weber (Pleasant View, Utah)
9. Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Middleton (Idaho) 30-3
This week: at Timberline (Boise, Idaho)
10. Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. ThunderRidge (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) 40-0
This week: vs. Fruita Monument (Colo.)
Under Consideration
Billings Central Catholic (Mont.)
Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho)
Chiawana (Pasco, Wash.)
Mountain Ridge (Herriman, Utah)
O’Dea (Seattle)
Ralston Valley (Arvada, Colo.)
Skyridge (Lehi, Colo.)
Star Valley (Afton, Wyo.)
Willamette (Eugene, Ore.)