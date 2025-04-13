Boston College Football Lands 2026 QB DJ Bordeaux
DJ Bordeaux of Legend High School in Parker, Colo., a three-star quarterback prospect in the class of 2026, announced his commitment to Boston College football on Sunday via X. Bordeaux is the 10th commit for the Eagles’ class of 2026, and the sole quarterback of the class after Corin Berry decommitted on Tuesday, April 8 and switched to Purdue.
“I'm thrilled to announce my commitment to Boston College!” Bordeaux said on his personal X account. “I want to thank God, my family and coaches for their unwavering support and guidance throughout this journey. Your belief in me has made this dream possible, and I can't wait to start this new chapter.”
Bordeaux boasted numerous offers from fellow Atlantic Coast Conference schools such as Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina State and Pittsburgh, along with Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati and Indiana — to name a few other noteworthy programs — but ultimately chose the Eagles.
247Sports gave Bordeaux, a right-handed thrower who sizes up at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, a player rating of 87 and a composite score of 0.8726. According to the site, Bordeaux is ranked the 10th-best quarterback in the state and 48th nationally.
Bordeaux transferred to Legend after playing at Douglas County in Douglasville, Ga. for the 2024 season. In 13 games, Bordeaux registered 2,645 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns, along with seven interceptions, on a 66.7 percent completion rate. He rushed for 510 yards and five touchdowns at a mark of 13.1 yards per carry.
Prior to 2024, Bordeaux played at Alpharetta (Ga.) where he completed 58.7 percent of his passes for 2,466 yards and 26 touchdowns to five interceptions in 10 games. Legend will be the fourth high school Bordeaux has played at in four years — as a freshman, he suited up with Highlands Ranch (Colo.).
Bordeaux tagged BC football quarterbacks coach Jonathan DiBiaso and general manager Spencer Dickow on his post as well.
2026 Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/13/2025)