Connecticut (CIAC) high school football scores, live updates (9/27/2024)
The 2024 Connecticut high school football season continues this week with several big matchups across the state, including a big matchup with New Canaan hosting Masuk on Friday (September 27).
Follow SBLive Connecticut throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
You can follow all of the CIAC football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Connecticut high school football action on Friday night:
CONNECTICUT CIAC FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE CONNECTICUT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Class L | Class LL | Class M | Class MM | Class S | Class SS
2024 CONNECTICUT FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Connecticut high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH CIAC GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Connecticut Football Player of the Week? (9/23/2024)
Top 10 Connecticut high school football rankings (9/22/2024)
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveconn