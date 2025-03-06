Connecticut high school football: Fitch announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Constitution State and High School On SI Connecticut will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Fitch Falcons announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Falcons will play 10 games, including contests against Amity and Killingly.
Among other teams on the schedule are ATI, East Lyme, New London, Waterford, West Haven and against Ledyard on Thanksgiving.
Below is the Falcons' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 FITCH FALCONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sep 12: vs. ATI
Sep. 19: vs. Windham
Sep. 26: at Amity
Oct. 3: vs. East Lyme
Oct. 18: at NFA
Oct. 25: at Killingly
Oct. 31: vs. Waterford
Nov. 7: vs. West Haven
Nov. 14: at New London
Nov. 27: at Ledyard (Thanksgiving)
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi