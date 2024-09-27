Connecticut high school football team snaps 29-game losing streak
Over three years and equaling to the equivalent of 1,098 days, nearly 157 weeks, 26,352 hours and 1,581,120 minutes.
That's how long it's been since Bassick High School (Connecticut) last won a football game. All that ended on Thursday night against rival Bridgeport Central.
The Lions were able to end a longstanding 29-game losing streak by defeating their rivals in a 42-8 romp. Coincidentally, Bassick's last win came against Bridgeport Central back on September 24th, 2021 in a 24-18 victory.
Bassick started off the season with losses to Woodstock Academy and Wilbur Cross before notching the long awaited win at home. The Lions will look to make it two in a row next week at home against Hartford Public.
-- Andy Villamarzo