High School On SI 2024 All-State Connecticut's Football Award Winners
There were first-time state champions, repeat winners - and some of the craziest games you will ever seen played anywhere on a football field this fall.
And now it is time for High School On SI Connecticut to release its individual award winners, including the player and coach of the year honorees.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI CONNECTICUT'S 2024 ALL-STATE INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS
Player of the Year: Hayden Allard, RB/DB, Killingly, Jr.
When it came to playmaking on both sides of the ball at a high level, Allard was the state’s most productive player out of the backfield for Killingly. The junior running back rushed for 2,117 yards on 221 carries and scoring 42 touchdowns. Also added 344 yards via special teams as well. On defense, Allard made 46 tackles, picked off three passes and batted away seven others.
Offensive of the Player: Robert Manning, QB, Fairfield Prep, Jr.
No passer in the state played as well as Manning did, playing efficiency through the air. Manning ended the 2024 campaign completing 170-of-282 passes for 2,556 yards, 32 touchdowns to a mere three interceptions. On the ground, Manning finished with 202 yards and six touchdowns. Totaling 38 touchdowns on the year, Manning looks good as the choice here.
Defensive of the Player: Kadear Dembele, DL, West Haven, Sr.
The defensive lineman was a dominating the trenches all throughout the season and his numbers proved it on one of the state's better teams. Dembele compiled 74 tackles, 33.5 went for a loss, 15.5 sacks and recovered two fumbles. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive tackle proved he was a dominant force in the middle for West Haven.
Two-way Player of the Year: Andrew Esposito, ATH, New Canaan, Jr.
Playing both ways for the Class L state champions, Esposito was one of Connecticut’s top pass catchers and defensive backs as well. The junior dynamo hauled in 57 passes for 1,014 yards and 14 touchdowns. Also rushed for 203 yards and six scores on the ground. Defensively, Esposito made 16 tackles, picked off two passes and forced two fumbles.
Coach of the Year: Steve Christy, Masuk
After one year away from the Masuk football program and then was reinstated to the team and had a big season in leading the Panthers once again. Christy led Masuk to the Class MM state championship in a 24-21 victory over Windsor. The lead man led the program to a 10-3 record en route to the team's first state title since 2010.
