Montville’s Tyler McLaughlin Voted High School on SI’s Top Defensive Lineman in Connecticut

McLaughlin will be a junior for the Wolves this season

Kevin L. Smith

Montville Athletics

Tyler McLaughlin, a senior at Montville High School, has been voted High School on SI’s top defensive lineman in Connecticut heading into the 2025 season.

McLaughlin, a defensive end, received 50.72% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.

The Wolves open their 2025 campaign against Nonnewaug/Lakeview/Hepaug Valley on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.

