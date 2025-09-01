Montville’s Tyler McLaughlin Voted High School on SI’s Top Defensive Lineman in Connecticut
McLaughlin will be a junior for the Wolves this season
Tyler McLaughlin, a senior at Montville High School, has been voted High School on SI’s top defensive lineman in Connecticut heading into the 2025 season.
McLaughlin, a defensive end, received 50.72% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.
The Wolves open their 2025 campaign against Nonnewaug/Lakeview/Hepaug Valley on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.
