Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Connecticut Football Player of the Week? (10/1/2024)
Connecticut high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 4 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Connecticut Football Player of the Week award from September 26-28, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Mekheem Ambursley, Waterbury Career Academy
The junior running back ran wild in Waterbury Career Acdemy's 38-0 victory over Oxford, with Ambursley rushing 204 yards on 27 carries and scoring five touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Drew Caouette, Holy Cross
Caouette was straight dealing in Holy Cross' 35-0 win over Kennedy, finishing the game completing 17-o-25 passes for 265 yards and five touchdowns.
Gio Winters, Valley Regional/Old Lyme
Top passing performances of the weekend came from Winters, who finished Valley Regional/Old Lyme's 47-37 loss to Coginchaug Regional/East Hampton/Hale Ray. Winters completed 15-of-29 passes for 376 yards and five touchdowns.
Justin Martinez, Wilcox Tech/Kaynor RVT
The junior linebacker was a tackling machine in the team's 42-16 win over, with Martinez racking up a team-high 18 tackles.
Jake Pflederer, South Windsor
Pflederer, the senior quarterback for South Windsor, led the way in a 22-13 win over Stamford. The signal caller rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Connor Finnerty, Glastonbury
The junior quarterback was extremely efficient in Glastonbury's 42-14 win over Norwalk, completing 11-of-14 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns. Also added a score on the ground.
Michael D'Angelo, Greenwich
D'Angelo led the charge in the Cardinals' 21-20 victory over Bishop Hendricken (Rhode Island), accounting for 210 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
Tyler Lloyd, Brunswick School
The wide receiver totaled 107 yards and a touchdown in the Brunswick School's 38-13 victory over Deerfield Academy.
Elias Rodriguez, New Britain
Rodriguez, a senior wide receiver, hauled in five catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in New Britain's 36-33 win over Hamden.
