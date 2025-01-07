Middletown’s Derian Cunningham Voted High School On SI’s 2024 Delaware Football Player Of The Year
After fan voting, Middletown’s Derian Cunningham has been voted High School On SI’s Delaware Player of the Year. Cunningham won the voting with 27,027 votes casted.
Vote: Who was the 2024 Delaware Football Player of the Year?
Derian Cunningham, QB, Middletown
Trailing 24-12 in the Class 3A state championship game to Salesianum, Cunningham turned out one of the best performances of the season for the Cavaliers. In what became his signature game, Cunningham completed 30-of-48 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-27 victory. The junior proved himself all season long and made a strong case in the state title game of being the state's best player.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi