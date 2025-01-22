2025 Four-Star Small Forward Joshua Lewis Sets Commitment Date
Blake (Tampa, Fla.) four-star small forward Joshua Lewis is inching closer to announcing where he will be calling his college home.
Lewis is a former University of South Florida commit but announced his de-commitment from the Bulls following the tragic passing of former head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim back in November.
According to 247Sports’ Travis Branham, Lewis will be making his college announcement on Thursday, January 23 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Since re-opening his recruitment, Lewis will now choose between Auburn, Iowa, Marquette, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Texas A&M, and several others.
Lewis is averaging 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for the Yellow Jackets this season.
As a junior, Lewis averaged 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game leading the Yellow Jackets to the Class 5A State Championship game before coming up just short against Miami Norland.
Lewis has a ton of potential to become a top two-way player at the next level where offensively he is a steady shooter as well as an efficient finisher around the rim. Defensively, he provides a great mix of size, length, and fluidity whether it’s out on the perimeter or protecting the rim.
247Sports Director of Scouting Eric Bossi on Lewis:
Pushing 6-foot-7, Blake more than passes the eye test. He's a long and slender athlete who is a high-level mover whether it be laterally or getting north and south. He is a bouncy athlete with both a tremendous first step and good lateral quickness. He is a slightly above-average rebounder from the wing and he's got a lot of room to add to his game as a slashing driver. While his jump shot doesn't look bad, it is certainly an area where he has a lot of room to improve. Per Synergy, he made only 22% and averaged just .75 points per shot on jumpers in the 2024 EYBL season. His value skyrockets if Lewis finds more consistency in that aspect of his game.