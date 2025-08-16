3 Takeaways: Armwood Dominates Clearwater Central Catholic in Weather-Delayed Kickoff Classic
SEFFNER, Florida- Clearwater Central Catholic has reached the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 1A championship game in each of the last three seasons, running into juggernaut Chaminade-Madonna and falling each time. As the Marauders continue to prepare for another run at that elusive state title, they took to the field on Friday for a preseason clash with Armwood, one of the formidable favorites in Class 6A.
High School on SI Florida was on hand for the weather-shortened contest, which Armwood won, 27-0, and here are three takeaways from what we observed.
1. Mother Nature Does Not Fool Around
August football in Florida is always played with one eye on the weather radar, as storms can pop up anywhere at any time. Of course, the safety of the players and fans is the primary concern, especially during what is considered an exhibition game.
Just minutes before opening kickoff, the lightning alarm went off at Lyle Flagg Field, on the campus of Armwood High School, delaying the start of the game for nearly two hours. Lightning and a small rainstorm held up the start of the contest for 1 hour, 55 minutes.
Since both teams wanted the work before kicking off the 2025 regular season next week, when conditions allowed play to resume, the two teams decided to play just three quarters of football, with much of it under a running clock.
2. Armwood's Defense looks to Take the Next Step in 2025
Armwood dominated on the defensive side of the football from the opening kickoff.
The Hawks forced a three-and-out on the Marauders' opening possession and, the opening quarter, they held Clearwater Central Catholic to just one first down and three-star junior linebacker Theo Wilson intercepted CCC's Khayse Barrett and returned it 25-yards for a touchdown. Later in the half, Wilson picked off Barrett for a second time and returned it 45 yards for his second score of the night.
3. Armwood Flashed talent on Both sides of the Football
On offense, Armwood was led by senior quarterback Rhys Brush, who connected on a 60-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Micah Hudgins late in the opening quarter to give the Hawks an early 14-0 lead.
Another player who stood out on the Armwood offensive end was junior running back AJ Jones, who is the younger brother of former National Football League (NFL) running back Matt Jones. The Hawks added a third touchdown of the half on a 1-yard run by junior fullback Errol Demontagnac to put the game out of reach.
In addition to Wilson, the Hawks' defense is led by senior safety Dmontae Tims, who is committed to the University of Colorado, and four-star senior defensive back Jaelen Waters, who is committed to the University of Miami.
